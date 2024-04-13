Manchu Manoj and Mounika welcome baby girl into their lives

Actor Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika have become parents once again. The couple gave birth to a baby girl and are on cloud nine as they celebrate the arrival of their little one. Fans and well-wishers, on social media, pour in blessings to the new member of the family.

An official statement from the couple read, “And just like that, they are four! Blessed by the Gods, a little Goddess has arrived! We are thrilled to announce that Manoj Kumar and Mounika have welcomed their much-awaited baby girl. Dhairav is overjoyed to be her big brother. Cherishing her nickname, we all lovingly call her ‘MM Puli.’ May Lord Shiva’s blessings always be upon this complete family. Bless them with all your love! #MMPuli #AthaGoals #celebratinglife #littleGoddess #babyannouncement #unlimitedjoy #MM.”

When Manoj and Mounika announced their pregnancy

Manoj and Mounika got married to each other on March 4, 2023, and in December, they announced their pregnancy with a joyous post on social media. Manoj took to his Instagram to write it to his late mother-in-law on her birth anniversary and wrote, "Athamma. In your loving embrace, we find comfort in sharing joyful news: Shree Bhuma Nagi Reddy Mama and you are becoming grandparents once again. Our little Dhairav is thrilled about becoming a big brother. We are grateful, knowing you will continue to watch over and protect our growing family with endless love."

Before marrying Mounika, Manoj was married to Pranathi Reddy. They got married in 2015 and separated in 2019. Bhuma Mounika was previously married to Ganesh Reddy and they chose to get separated for various reasons. Mounika has a son called Dhairav Reddy from her first marriage.

Manoj and Mounika, for the first time as a couple, were spotted at Ganesh Chaturthi in 2022. Soon after that, the actor made his relationship with her official.

More about Manchu Manoj

On the professional front, Manoj is busy hosting a reality game show called Ustaad. His upcoming film What The Fish is currently under production and it is said he has accepted a few more projects which are in various stages of production.

ALSO READ: Manchu Manoj and wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy are expecting their first child; announce pregnancy