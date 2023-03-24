Manchu Manoj and Vishnu's family feud, video of their physical fight goes viral

Mohan Babu's son Manchu Vishnu and Manoj have reportedly got into a physical fight. Reportedly, all is not well in the Manchu family as Manoj accused his brother Vishnu of misbehaving with his family members. He shared a video on his Facebook about the fight and it's going viral on the Internet.

Manchu Manoj shared a video on his Facebook status of his half-brother Vishnu breaking into the house and physically assaulting his family members and relatives. According to reports, Vishnu reportedly attacked his close friend Sarath. A video that has been going viral on the Internet shows Vishnu abusing and trying to break inside the house as two men were trying to stop him. In the video, Manoj is heard saying, "this is how one behaves and beats up people by coming home."

Watch the video of Manchu Vishnu and Manoj fight here:

Manchu Vishnu didn't attend Manoj's wedding with Mounika Reddy

Recently, Manoj got married to Bhuma Mounika and reportedly didn't attend the wedding ceremonies. It is said that Vishnu didn't like Manoj getting married to Mounika and just appeared as a guest with his family and left. For the unversed, Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy tied the knot on March 3, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family. This is the second marriage for both, Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy.

While the Manchu family is yet to respond to this personal feud between the brothers, it is reported that sister Lakshmi is playing a key role in resolving the issue. However, there's no clarity as of now.

About Manchu family

Manchu Vishnu and Manoj are half brothers, born to Mohan Babu. He married to Vidya Devi and had a son, Manchu Vishnu, and a daughter, Manchu Lakshmi Prasanna, who are both actors in the film industry. After her death, he married her younger sister, Nirmala Devi, with whom he has a son Manchu Manoj.



ALSO READ: PHOTOS: Allu Arjun flaunts his golden hair look for Pushpa 2; Papped at Mumbai airport in a super cool avatar