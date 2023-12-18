Manchu Manoj and wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy are expecting their first child; announce pregnancy
Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy announced their pregnancy on Monday. The couple shared the joyous news on Instagram.
Manchu Manoj has made a triumphant return to the entertainment scene by hosting the reality game show Ustad. His successful comeback has earned praise from fans, and the actor recently surprised the fans with another announcement. The couple Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy have recently announced their pregnancy through Instagram.
The Current Theega movie actor married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy, who comes from a political background, shared the delightful news of their pregnancy. The news was shared with a photo of the couple, along with a photo of Manoj's mother-in-law, Shobha Nagi Reddy, wishing her a happy birthday. The couple celebrated the occasion by also sharing the good news with their fans.
The couple, frequently seen together at public events, joyfully revealed, "Remembering and honoring my beloved Athamma, Shree Bhuma Shoba Nagi Reddy garu, on her birthday Athamma. In your loving embrace, we find comfort in sharing joyful news: Shree Bhuma Nagi Reddy Mama and you are becoming grandparents once again."
The actor's caption continued, saying, "Our little Dhairav is thrilled about becoming a big brother. We are grateful, knowing you will continue to watch over and protect our growing family with endless love." Expressing gratitude for the blessings of Manoj's mother, Shree Nirmala Garu, and his father, Shree Mohan Babu Garu, the couple expressed their feelings through love and support from all corners.
Check out the Instagram post as Manchu Manoj and wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy announce first pregnancy
More about Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy
Before Mounika, Manoj experienced a brief marriage that ended in separation in 2019. However, in March of 2023, he entered wedlock once again with Bhuma Mounika, the youngest daughter of former Members of the Legislative Assembly, Bhuma Nagi Reddy, and Shobha Nagi Reddy.
In the personal realm, Manoj's life has taken a joyful turn. After a previous marriage that ended in divorce, he found happiness with Mounika. Their relationship, now blessed with the anticipation of their first child together, signifies a complete circle of love and family. Bhuma Mounika, a mother to a 6-year-old son from her previous marriage, has been welcomed by Manchu Manoj with open arms.
Check out the marriage photos of Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy below
Upcoming projects of Manchu Manoj
Manoj's return to acting earlier this year was marked by his role as the host of the reality game show Ustad. His upcoming film What The Fish is currently in production, and he has reportedly accepted other projects in the pre-production phase.
Manchu Manoj's journey, both personally and professionally, is undoubtedly exciting. As he embraces fatherhood and continues his successful career, we extend our heartfelt best wishes to the actor and his wife, Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Fans eagerly anticipate more good news from this dynamic couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.
ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu makes a statement about remarriage: ‘Bad investment, according to statistics’
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Lokesh Kanagaraj looks to cast Hindi Actor in Rajinikanth’s Thalaivar 171; Initiates conversation with…