Manchu Manoj and wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy are expecting their first child; announce pregnancy

Manchu Manoj has made a triumphant return to the entertainment scene by hosting the reality game show Ustad. His successful comeback has earned praise from fans, and the actor recently surprised the fans with another announcement. The couple Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy have recently announced their pregnancy through Instagram.

The Current Theega movie actor married to Bhuma Mounika Reddy, who comes from a political background, shared the delightful news of their pregnancy. The news was shared with a photo of the couple, along with a photo of Manoj's mother-in-law, Shobha Nagi Reddy, wishing her a happy birthday. The couple celebrated the occasion by also sharing the good news with their fans.

The couple, frequently seen together at public events, joyfully revealed, "Remembering and honoring my beloved Athamma, Shree Bhuma Shoba Nagi Reddy garu, on her birthday Athamma. In your loving embrace, we find comfort in sharing joyful news: Shree Bhuma Nagi Reddy Mama and you are becoming grandparents once again."

The actor's caption continued, saying, "Our little Dhairav is thrilled about becoming a big brother. We are grateful, knowing you will continue to watch over and protect our growing family with endless love." Expressing gratitude for the blessings of Manoj's mother, Shree Nirmala Garu, and his father, Shree Mohan Babu Garu, the couple expressed their feelings through love and support from all corners.

Check out the Instagram post as Manchu Manoj and wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy announce first pregnancy

More about Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy

Before Mounika, Manoj experienced a brief marriage that ended in separation in 2019. However, in March of 2023, he entered wedlock once again with Bhuma Mounika, the youngest daughter of former Members of the Legislative Assembly, Bhuma Nagi Reddy, and Shobha Nagi Reddy.

In the personal realm, Manoj's life has taken a joyful turn. After a previous marriage that ended in divorce, he found happiness with Mounika. Their relationship, now blessed with the anticipation of their first child together, signifies a complete circle of love and family. Bhuma Mounika, a mother to a 6-year-old son from her previous marriage, has been welcomed by Manchu Manoj with open arms.

Check out the marriage photos of Manchu Manoj and Bhuma Mounika Reddy below

Upcoming projects of Manchu Manoj

Manoj's return to acting earlier this year was marked by his role as the host of the reality game show Ustad. His upcoming film What The Fish is currently in production, and he has reportedly accepted other projects in the pre-production phase.

Manchu Manoj's journey, both personally and professionally, is undoubtedly exciting. As he embraces fatherhood and continues his successful career, we extend our heartfelt best wishes to the actor and his wife, Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Fans eagerly anticipate more good news from this dynamic couple as they embark on this new chapter of their lives.

