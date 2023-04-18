Manchu Manoj opens up about his divorce for the first time after marriage with Bhuma Mounika Reddy

Manchu Manoj and his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy have managed to catch the media's attention ever since their second marriage. The couple recently attended a talk show, hosted by popular comedian Vennela Kishore and spoke about their relationship, marriage, and divorce. Apart from this, the actor also shared a special song dedicated to his wife.

The first promo of the talk has been released and Manoj looked happier than ever and is cheering for his new wife. The actor revealed that they both had their own set of struggles after their respective divorces and their courtship. He said, "We had our own Vanavasa period and it went on for several years. We both have traveled in and around India to figure out things for ourselves."

Manchu Manoj also opened up about his divorce from Pranathi Reddy and said, "I was put in a situation where I had to choose between love life and my passion (films). I had a tough time and the same amount of passion and love I gave was not reciprocated. Many a time, I initiated to go there, be there, and do things but I felt uncomfortable. At a time, I was confused as to where I was standing, for what, and for whom."

And then, after Mounika and I got to know each other better, I felt she and her son are my responsibility and If I don't live up to it, my entire existence is redundant." Then I was ready to face any challenges and kept it strong until we finally got married with the blessings of our families and friends.



Manchu Manoj dedicates a special song from wedding to his wife Mounika Reddy

This morning, Manoj took to Twitter and shared a special video song, dedicated to his wife Bhuma Mounika Reddy. Titled Em Manaso..Em Varaso, the video song features their adorable moments from wedding, haldi and mehendi as well. Sharing the song with a pic on social media, he wrote, THEY SAY THIS KIND OF LOVE IS ONCE IN A LIFETIME, AND I KNOW YOU ARE THE ONE FOR ME. I OFFER YOU ALL

OF ME TODAY AND FOR ALWAYS. THANK YOU FOR SHOWINGME HOW IT FEELS TO BE LOVED

@BhumaMounika."

Manoj and Mounika tied the knot on March 3, in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends. This is the second marriage for both, Manchu Manoj and Mounika Reddy. She was previously married to a Bengaluru-based man and also has a 5-6-year-old son.



