TWICE members launch personal Instagram accounts; To perform on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

ONCE, May 17, 2022, will always hold a special place in our hearts forever as our Queens, Jihyo, Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu have opened their personal Instagram accounts.

Ever since their debut on October 20, 2015, the nine members of TWICE have all been sharing regular updates with their fans through the official group account on Instagram. Well it seems that they have just added yet another interesting thing that ONCEs can look forward to with the newly launched personal Instagram accounts.

Showing perfect togetherness, the members all posted the same picture as their first post on their new accounts and the internet collectively aww-ed! The unique-ness of today does not end there as each of their special usernames have been revealed, making us wonder just how long it must have taken them to pick one and what were the other choices.

Moreover, some members happily began posting more content for their fans to enjoy and we’re just going to go back to check if there has been any update in the last 5 minutes. We cannot keep up!

In other happy news relating to TWICE, on the same day it was also revealed that the girls will be appearing on the American talk show, ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ on the following day. A refreshing and fun performance seems to be in place for May 18, 11:35 PM EST (May 19, 9:05 AM) as revealed through an announcement on TWICE’s official Twitter account.

Making history in the US, TWICE has successfully completed 2 nights of concerts at the Banc of California Stadium, with sold out shows making them the first K-pop girl group ever to do so.

