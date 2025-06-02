Weak Hero Class 2 star Lee Jun Young cast in new rom-com series Who Are You opposite Cha Joo Young, REPORT

Riding the wave of his recent hits, Lee Jun Young is all set to lead the upcoming romantic comedy Who Are You, with Cha Joo Young strongly in the running as his co-star.

On June 2, Hankook Ilbo confirmed that Lee Jun Young has locked in this project as his next move, aiming to keep the momentum going after standout roles in Dreaming of a Freaking Fairy Tale (2024) and the intense Weak Hero Class 2 (2025). Lee Jun Young was also seen in Pump Up the Healthy Love (2025). Now, after the success of these dramas, there is no stopping Lee Jun Young.

About Who Are You:

The drama centers on Lee Tae Joo, a mysterious black agent battling memory loss, and Yoo Ah Rin, a beloved national fairy nursing a broken heart. Together, they embark on a journey to reclaim their lost memories, hoping to find love along the way. Lee Jun Young steps into the role of Lee Tae Joo, while Cha Joo Young is poised to bring Yoo Ah Rin to life, raising big expectations for their on-screen chemistry.

At the helm is director Myung Hyun Woo, known for Channel A’s Check In Hanyang, promising a fresh, vibrant touch to this romantic tale. While the exact release date for Who Are You remains under wraps, the drama is set to hit screens next year.

About Lee Jun Young:

Lee Jun Young’s journey began as a member of the boy group U KISS in 2014, before making his acting debut with tvN’s Avengers Social Club in 2017. Since then, he has built a versatile portfolio across various genres, starring in dramas such as Goodbye to Goodbye, Good Casting, DP, and Mask Girl, as well as films like Moral Sense and The Wild West.

Lee Jun Young’s 2025 Successful Series List:

This year alone, he has been turning heads worldwide with projects like Netflix’s Melo Movie, When Life Gives You Tangerines, where his heartfelt chemistry with IU won praise, and Weak Hero Class 2.

Currently, viewers can catch his latest work on KBS2’s 24 Hour Health Club. An idol-turned-actor, Lee Jun Young has made his mark in series — now it’s his time to shine.