Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Full Cast Revealed So Far, Including Milly Alcock and a Surprise Cameo

Milly Alcock will take on the role of Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the second movie in the new DC Universe (DCU). Alcock is best known for playing young Rhaenyra Targaryen in House of the Dragon and Simone Dewitt in Sirens. She briefly appeared as Supergirl in the new Superman movie, giving fans their first glimpse of her take on the character.

Supergirl is Superman’s cousin and was raised on a fragment of Krypton, witnessing devastating loss before arriving on Earth. James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, said, “We see the difference between Superman who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl who was raised on a rock…and watched everyone around her die.”

Eve Ridley as Ruthye: The young warrior

Newcomer Eve Ridley plays Ruthye Marye Knoll, a noble young woman who joins Supergirl on a galactic journey, as per Just Jared. Ruthye’s mission is personal, to seek revenge on the man who killed her father. Together, the two embark on a deadly quest. Matthias Schoenaerts has been cast as the film’s main villain, Krem, the man responsible for Ruthye’s father's death.

The movie also includes a look at Supergirl’s past. Emily Beecham plays her mother, while David Krumholtz appears as her father. These characters are expected to give more emotional depth to Kara’s backstory.

Here’s who’s making a surprise cameo

Jason Momoa is set to appear in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as Lobo, the alien bounty hunter from Czarnia. The casting was officially confirmed in December. Momoa has long expressed his desire to play the role.

In a 2022 text message shared by James Gunn, Momoa wrote: “F–king Lobo.” Gunn replied, “Dude, I’ve said you should be Lobo for years. No lie.” Momoa later told Fandango, “If they call me and ask me to play him, it’s a f–k yeah…it’s the perfect role.” Superman actor David Corenswet may also make a cameo, though it has not been officially confirmed.

Directed by Craig Gillespie and written by Ana Nogueira, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow recently wrapped filming in England and Iceland. The film is based on the comic of the same name and will explore a darker, grittier version of Supergirl.

The official synopsis reads: “Supergirl travels across the galaxy to celebrate her 21st birthday with Krypto the Superdog. Along the way, she meets a young woman named Ruthye and winds up on a murderous quest for revenge.” Krypto the Superdog is confirmed to appear in the film.

