What is BTS planning? MONOCHROME project gives way to HYYH, Festa 2024 and more fan theories

BTS is one of the biggest K-pop boy bands to ever exist in history and their fans have been waiting for content from the boy group since forever. At the moment all BTS members are serving in the military per South Korean rule of mandatory enlistment.

In the most shocking revelations, BTS in the morning dropped a mysterious announcement with a website: www.mncrlogistics.com . This was later followed by a cryptic teaser hinting at something ARMYs had forgotten to pick up. This teaser is filled with images of clouds on a conveyor belt, delivery slips, and more stirred a wave of theories among fans.

Top 5 fan theories surrounding BTS’ MONOCHROME project: HYYH, Festa 2024, and more

1. HYYH comeback

Some fans have connected the just-in MONOCHROME project from BTS to HYYH. HYYH stands for Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa or The Most Beautiful Moment In Life. The Most Beautiful Moment In Life is a series of albums from BTS.

On the new monochrome website when a fan prints a slip it mentions the manufacturing date is September 2021 which connects to the I Need U music video and trailer. I Need U was teh lead single of The Most Beautiful Moment In Life Pt. 1. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

2. Permission to Dance concert connects, possible concert?

One of the most interesting fan theories is that it can be a pre-recorded offline/online concert. The full date of manufacturing of the MONOCHROME project and the shipment date is September 28, 2021. On September 28, 2021, BTS announced Permission To Dance on Stage hence the theory of a possible concert.

Advertisement

3. A walk down memory lane

Given that the bubble on the new website launched by BTS recommends songs, Run BTS episodes, and other things to the fans and visitors. It could be just a place to reminisce on past memories made by BTS and ARMY together. Also, on the website Memory Cloud which will be shipped to ARMYs is defined as ‘The Memory Clouds are clouds that are built both by ARMY and BTS. They shine even when they are apart, and when they are together, they turn into shiny, pretty, and sweet clouds compiled on top of one another.’

4. New Album/Pop-Up store

One BTS image on the website mentions a pop store, so some fans have led to themselves to think there might be a special opening. Some BTS fans, however, believe that the boy band might be dropping new music as a group of 7. BTS released a lot of solo music, however, activities as BTS were limited before they enlisted in the military.

Apart from The Planet OST and Take Two (Festa 2023 song), no other music as a group was released. The fans wish that MONOCHROME project will be a new album or music release from the band.

5. Festa 2024

BTS’ anniversary is coming soon and in its celebration BTS every year holds a Festa. Festa includes new music, commemorating portraits of BTS, special lives, and more. Some fans think that it could be related to Festa 2024 and the release date might be June 13, BTS’ anniversary.

Well, BTS’ MONOCHROME project could be one of these five or anything else. Let’s wait for new updates from the band.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook launches pet dog Bam’s Instagram account amid military service; know where to follow