When BTS' RM recommended wrapping HYBE building in APOBANGPO phrase for FESTA celebrations; Watch

For their 11th anniversary, BTS has wrapped the HYBE building with their iconic phrase APOBANGPO, a term that means ARMY forever and Bangtan forever. This creative and heartfelt gesture, which will be displayed from June 11-30, was conceived by none other than the group's leader, RM.

In a heartwarming gesture that underscores the unbreakable bond between BTS and their fans, the HYBE building in Yongsan, Seoul, has been wrapped with the iconic phrase APOBANGPO in celebration of the group's 11th debut anniversary. The phrase, coined by Jungkook, means ARMY Forever, Bangtan Forever and perfectly encapsulates the enduring love between BTS and their dedicated fanbase, ARMY. This creative and heartfelt display, which will be up from June 11 to June 30, was the brainchild of BTS' leader, RM.

The idea emerged in 2023 during the planning for the FESTA celebrations, an annual event cherished by both BTS and ARMY to commemorate the group's debut on June 13. In a FESTA video, RM suggested adorning the HYBE headquarters with the phrase, earning enthusiastic approval from his fellow members.

Take a look at the heartwarming moment here;

This collaborative effort between BTS and BIGHIT MUSIC highlights the group's commitment to celebrating their journey with their fans.

This year's FESTA is particularly special as it coincides with Jin's return from mandatory military service on June 12, adding another layer of excitement to the celebrations. The wrapping of the HYBE building serves as a vibrant tribute to BTS' incredible journey and their status as global superstars.

More details about BTS’ 2024 FESTA celebrations

BTS' FESTA 2024 festivities are in full swing, sparking excitement and nostalgia among fans globally. The official poster unveiled on June 2 set the tone for the group's 11th debut anniversary celebration. Jungkook's heartfelt fan song, Never Let Go, released on June 7, added to the fervor, honoring BTS' journey and their bond with ARMYs.

Following the BANG BANG CON live stream of BTS’ iconic concerts last Saturday, anticipation is high as fans await Jin's return from military service on June 12, leading to a special 'hug' event on June 13. Moreover, on June 10, BTS announced a thrilling event for their anniversary: an exclusive Weverse LIVE stream featuring a special message from Jin on June 13 at 8:00 PM KST.

