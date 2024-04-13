'Wounds of glory': BTS' V goes shirtless flaunting buffed body from intense military training; see PICS

Kim Taehyung, a prominent member of BTS, delighted fans with a glimpse into his rigorous military training, showcasing his muscular physique and dedication as an elite Special Forces soldier. In a series of photos, he displayed his strength and pride, along with updates on his activities and weight, offering a personal insight into his life beyond the stage.

BTS’ V sends fans frenzy with latest update from the military

On April 12, BTS member V aka Kim Taehyung delighted fans with a series of photos showcasing his impressive physique, honed through rigorous training as an elite Special Forces soldier in the Military Police division.

Sporting a black shirt adorned with the Special Duty Team (SDT) logo, Taehyung exuded strength and determination in the snapshots, which also captured him in casual settings at the gym and outdoors.

In a particularly striking image, Taehyung bared his back, revealing scars earned from intense military training. Captioned "Wounds of glory," the photo underscored his pride in the challenges he's faced as an SDT soldier.

A former military expert noted that the scars likely resulted from carrying heavy gear and enduring grueling activities like climbing and crawling.

Alongside the photos, Taehyung shared updates on his recent activities, including a vacation to celebrate Na PD's birthday and quality time with friends. Despite his dedication to fitness, now weighing 75kg, Taehyung remains motivated by his unit's impressive physique, pledging to continue pushing himself to new heights.

More details about BTS’ V’s latest activities

BTS members continue their military journeys with unwavering commitment. SUGA has commenced basic military training at the Nonsan Army Training Center, furthering his role as a public service worker. Meanwhile, V has advanced to the ROK Army's 2nd division, specializing in military police special forces, following rigorous training alongside RM. Jimin and Jungkook have completed their basic training and joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division. As fans eagerly await their return, Jin's service is expected to conclude in June, with J-Hope's following in October 2024. Each member's distinct military assignment enriches BTS' collective experiences, fostering anticipation for their highly anticipated reunion in 2025.

