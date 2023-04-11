Zombie Detective's Jung Chae Yul passes away; Actress and model found dead at home

Actress and model Jung Chae Yul, who appeared in the hit drama ‘Zombie Detective,’ passed away on April 11 at the age of 26, according to reports by Korean media outlets. No additional information as to the cause of her death and more has been reported so far apart from her being found dead at home.

Jung Chae Yul appeared as a supporting actor in the K-drama 'Zombie Detective'. Her management company, Esteem Entertainment, is yet to issue a statement.

About Jung Chae Yul

Jung Chae Yul is a South Korean model and actress. She is currently represented by Esteem Entertainment. She made her television debut in 2016 on the show ‘Devil's Runaway.’ She made her movie acting debut in the 2018 film ‘Deep.’ Jung Chae Yul gained popularity with her performance in the 2020 drama ‘Zombie Detective,’ where she played the role of Bae Yoon Mi.

Jung Chae Yul was set to appear in the upcoming K-drama ‘Wedding Impossible,’ which is currently in production. The death of Jung Chae Yul shocked the cast and crew of the K-drama. She was also active on her personal Instagram just two days ago via a post.

In her recent Instagram post, she posted a reel of herself smiling and being playful in behind-the-scenes videos of her activities. She captioned it “Let's Smile”. Prior to this she also posted a small video of herself playing with leaves and in the caption, she promised to blog more frequently.

Jung Chae Yul’s Sudden Demise

The news of Jung Chae Yul’s sudden passing has left fans and colleagues in shock and disbelief. Many took to social media to express their condolences and mourn her loss. Fans praised her talent, beauty, and dedication to her craft.

Although her agency is yet to make an announcement, the production company for ‘Wedding Impossible’ has announced that filming will be halted until April 12 while they attempt to figure out the exact details.

Our hearts go out to Jung Chae Yul’s family and loved ones during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

