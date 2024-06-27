Was Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding gatecrashed by fans? Actress reacts to Sushant Divgikr’s cryptic post hinting at it

Thank You For Coming actor Sushant Divgikr recently took to Instagram and made a post, hinting at a recent Bollywood celebrity wedding gatecrashed by uninvited guests. Sonakshi Sinha, who recently married her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, has responded to the post.

Divgikr, who was present at Sonakshi's wedding reception in Mumbai, shared a post mentioning seeing numerous people trying to gatecrash the event. Although Sushant didn't specify which wedding they were referring to, fans quickly speculated that it was Sonakshi's wedding.

In a post shared on Instagram, former Bigg Boss contestant Sushant Divgikr mentioned witnessing several people gatecrashing or attempting to gatecrash a recent celebrity wedding. “Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently,” Sushant wrote.

Divgikr added, "I can’t believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they’re invited and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels? I am in disbelief as to how people can be so faaaaltu."

Sonakshi Sinha responded to the post with laughing emoticons.

Fans react to Sushant Divgikr's post

Since Divgikr recently attended Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding reception in Mumbai, and the actress commented on the Instagram post, social media users quickly connected the dots. One user joked about the situation, writing, "Yes, that's disgusting behavior. (By the way, the paneer tikka at the wedding was great)."

Another commented, "And then there are people like me who miss all the invites while staying home in pajamas." Someone else wrote, "If I ever gatecrash a wedding, it will be to dance in the baarat and for the food. And let's not forget the meetha paan at the end. Who cares about those damn reels anyway." Another user added, "Khana toh bahana hai, humko toh reels banana hai."

About Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha got married to her longtime boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal in a private civil ceremony at her residence in Mumbai. The event was attended by her parents, Shatrughan and Poonam Sinha, as well as Zaheer's parents.

Following the ceremony, the couple hosted a grand reception at Bastian, a popular Mumbai venue, for their friends and family. The reception saw the presence of Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Kajol, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rekha, Saira Banu, and many others.

