Aditi Rao Hydari is a true fashion icon, particularly known for her captivating ethnic style. Her ability to elevate any outfit with her grace and elegance is undeniable.

And recently, Aditi Rao Hydari sported a spectacular pink and gold ethnic outfit that helped her showcase her flawless fashion sense.

Let’s take a detailed glance at the Tughlaq Durbar actress’ statement-worthy ethnic outfit to get a better understanding of her style.

Aditi Rao Hydari looked resplendent in a bright pink ethnic outfit:

There is a sense of luxury that is often associated with Varanasi silk brocade fabrics. This is exactly why Aditi Rao Hydari’s latest look is making us pick our jaws up off the floor. The Padmaavat star’s ensemble featured an exceptional Varanasi silk brocade sharara set from Raw Mango’s festive wear collection that has us swooning.

The Girl On The Train actress’ exceptionally rich-looking bright pink set also came with an extravagant price tag of Rs. 69,800. And, frankly, looking at this exquisite creation, we can say that the piece is worth it. What made the ethnic ensemble so magnificent was the fact that it was thoroughly laden with jaal-like motifs in luxe gold thread. This literally made the piece look like an alluring work of art.

The well-stitched calf-length kurta with a half-sleeved style was just great. Its fitted silhouette hugged the Khoobsurat actress’ curves at all the right places, giving some well-defined shape to the classy attire.

It also had a narrow but deep V-shaped neckline that gave a modern touch to the otherwise traditional look. This was paired with high-waisted and floor-length sharara pants that had a dramatic silhouette. The well-pleated style looked just fabulous. We totally get why Aditi is supremely obsessed with these Sharara sets.

It is a timeless piece that fashionistas like to wrap up and protect so that they can pass it down through the generations. Aditi also completed the outfit with gold sandals with platform heels that perfectly matched the embroidery work on the outfit. Well, we totally need this one for the wedding season.

How did Aditi Rao Hydari elevate her classy ethnic outfit?

It’s quite safe to say that Aditi went all out with her accessory choices for this one. She accessorized the outfit with a statement gold choker-like necklace with luxurious crystal stones and gold rings on her fingers. We loved how her classy choices added some bling to her ensemble, subtly elevating it to perfection.

Meanwhile, Aditi’s flawless makeup enhanced her natural beauty, with soft pink eyeshadow and volumizing mascara highlighting her eyes. The subtle glow on her rouge cheeks and a matte pink lipstick perfectly complemented the rich golden hue of her outfit. Even her minimalistic black bindi looked just fabulous.

Aditi beautifully merged modern magic with the essence of timeless Indian heritage in this one, and we’re totally taking notes right here. Even her sleek and straight hairstyle with a middle parting was just the best choice for her look. The elegant pick framed her face to pure perfection.

But, what did you think of Aditi Rao Hydari’s look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

