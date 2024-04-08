Allu Ajun’s wife Sneha Reddy is bringing the heat in white co-ord and we can’t handle the sizzle

Allu Arjun is one of the most popular actors in India, known for his stylish looks and smooth dance moves, but as they say, behind every successful man, there is a strong woman, and in his life, that person is his wife, Sneha Allu Reddy. She, though not a part of the film industry, has made a name for herself as a fashionista.

Due to her impeccable fashion sense, style, and calm demeanour, Sneha receives a lot of attention and love from fans and fashion lovers. Sneha often accompanies Allu Arjun to events and functions, stealing the limelight with her stunning outfits. Today is Allu Arjun’s birthday, and Sneha has posted pictures with him, but what caught our attention was her stunning dress.

Sneha’s stylish pick for Allu Arjun’s birthday

For Allu Arjun’s birthday, Sneha chose a stylish white co-ord set from Zara’s SS23 collection. The co-ord set includes a white column midi skirt with an elastic waistband, an opening at the side, and jewel appliques on the sides. A side slit on the skirt added a little extra sass to Sneha’s outfit. Her white skirt is so feminine and pretty that one can keep complimenting it all day.

Along with the skirt, Sneha paired it with a sleeveless knit top in white, featuring a closed neckline and cut-outs on the edges adorned with jewel appliques. Her co-ord set is quite versatile and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. If you also choose an outfit like Sneha’s for a birthday celebration, compliments will definitely roll in.

Sneha’s stylish accessories

Sneha paired her dress with Valentino Garavani VLogo signature metal earrings in gold tone. She accessorized her look with diamond rings on both fingers and a spiral bracelet on her wrist. She wore transparent heels with silver tips. For glam, Sneha applied light red lipstick, arched brows, and had her hair parted in the middle for curls. Sneha's co-ord set and accessories were enough to party the night away.

The Pushpa actor's wife, Sneha, has grabbed headlines not just once but several times with her statement outfits. Her fashion sense is always on point, whether it’s on the red carpet or at family events. She has a knack for pairing perfect ensembles and is skilled at combining trendy pieces or mixing and matching. To sum this up, Sneha, even though not a part of the industry, is a fashion icon in her own right and has certainly made a mark.

