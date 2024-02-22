Shilpa Shetty Kundra, one of the most talented and simply gorgeous actresses in Bollywood, is known for her ability to always serve the fiercest fashion looks. The diva knows just how to nail the recipe for fashion perfection with a dash of sass, a splash of confidence, and a bucket full of her innate sense of style. The diva recently ended up setting social media ablaze with the prettiest pictures of herself in a bold outfit that she chose to wear for Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s sangeet night, and we’re undeniably in love with it!

So, let’s just zoom in and take a proper look at Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s all-black outfit to understand how the Hungama 2 actress nailed the wedding guest aesthetic for Rakul Preet Singh's sangeet with this one. It’s time to get decoding!

What was Shilpa Shetty Kundra wearing for Rakul Preet Singh’s sangeet?

For the sangeet night, Shilpa Shetty chose to wear a spectacular black net saree that featured intricate geometric cutwork, created by none other than the fashion maven, Ritika Mirchandani herself.

This exquisite pre-constructed saree, called ‘Maryam’, also comes with a hefty price tag of Rs. 2,89,000. The incomparable piece also has a rather shimmery sequinned material which added to its overall panache. Meanwhile, the sassy thigh-high side slit also added a layer of sultriness to the diva’s all-black sangeet-ready outfit.

The Sukhee actress’ gorgeous lehenga-saree was further paired with a matching black blouse with asymmetrical geometric cutwork throughout the same. This full-sleeved blouse also had a geometrically constructed yoke along with a deep and plunging V-shaped neckline which made it look alluring.

However, the highlight of the blouse has to be the pre-fixed shoulder pads which added a formal touch to the overall sparkly outfit. The body-hugging silhouette of the blouse combined with the sheer sleeves helped the Apne actress flaunt her well-toned figure, making us fall head-over-heels in love. The whole piece suited the diva’s curves like a charm, don’t you agree?

How did Shilpa Shetty Kundra elevate this shimmery black outfit?

The Indian Police Force actress chose to complete the outfit with black strappy gladiator sandals. These flats perfectly complemented the diva’s aesthetic which made her overall outfit look harmonious.

Meanwhile, Shilpa also chose to accessorize her outfit with statement silver pieces. This included dangling silver diamond-encrusted earrings with a black element at the edge. She also added statement rings to add some much-needed bling factor to her otherwise all-black outfit.

Kundra chose to leave her brown hair open, allowing her dark tresses to sway around freely. She styled them into a sleek and straight look to perfectly frame her face while cascading down her back and shoulders. We truly think that the easily manageable and effortlessly stylish hairstyle worked very well with the outfit’s allure.

The diva also chose to go for a rather bold and glamorous makeup look to match her wedding guest aesthetic. She started the look with a dewy base. For her eyes, she chose to go for a bold smokey eye with black eyeliner and mascara-laden eyelashes. She also opted for a heavy pink blush and shimmery highlighter for her cheeks. She rounded out the look with a glossy pink-colored lipstick that looked amazing, as well. This oh-so-fabulous makeup look was a great choice to match the outfit’s sass.

So, do you agree with our opinion? What did you think of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s all-black look?

Please go ahead and share your thoughts with us, through the comments section below, right away.

