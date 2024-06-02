Is Sobhita Dhulipala on a romantic Europe vacation with Naga Chaitanya to celebrate her birthday?

As per reports, a photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala from their Europe vacation has surfaced on social media. The lovebirds were seen indulging in a wine-tasting activity with other tourists in the photo.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are apparently in Europe to celebrate Sobhita's 32nd birthday which was on May 31, 2024. The picture of them is now doing heavy rounds on social media.

It is also heard that Sobhita after attending Cannes 2024, headed directly to Hyderabad to meet Naga Chaitanya before coming back to Mumbai to finish her upcoming projects..

However, both Sobhita and Chay have maintained silence over their secret relationship.