Sobhita Dhulipala looks like she's dripping in moonlight in her her ivory and silver saree worth Rs.1,09,500

Sobhita Dhulipala is a name that surprises everyone with brilliance in two fields at the same time – acting and fashion. Whether she is charming the audience with her stellar performances on the screen or stunning everyone as she stylishly steps out in public, she always makes sure to give it her best.

Her stylist and glam team consistently deliver top-tier looks, but it’s her personal style that truly stands out.

Her fashion choices are a blend of bold, sultry and sophisticated picks and if we particularly talk about her ethnic wear wardrobe, it’s anything but bland. She brings a fresh perspective to traditional attire, particularly with her sarees and if you don’t believe us, her latest look is the proof. Let’s break down her look which will make you believe that she’s a true fashion icon.

Sobhita’s latest look

Sobhita recently attended a store launch event and at the event, she wore an ivory saree from the brand Qbik that was all things beautiful. The saree featured a border that was hand embroidered meticulously and consisted of metal flowers, leaves and disks that glistened. This gave a rich beauty to the pretty ivory material, making it appear ethereal and very elegant at the same time.

Advertisement

Complementing the saree was a bralette blouse that added a fashionable edge to the traditional ensemble. The blouse featured underwire support, broad straps and embroidery that mirrored the intricate patterns on the saree giving her look a cohesive look. Her saree comes with a price tag of Rs.1,09,500.

The Major actress’s saree is perfect for weddings and receptions. Whether you are a guest or a close family member, a saree like this will ensure you stand out with grace. For cocktail parties that call for a touch of glamor, a saree like this will be an excellent choice.

Sobhita’s accessories and glam

The Monkey Man actress’ choice of accessories and make-up further elevated her look. She wore silver dangler earrings and a ring, which added a tinge of glitz without diminishing the work done on the saree.

As for make-up, she chose perfect make-up that was natural and gave a luminous look to the star. She selected brown glossy lipstick for the lips which complemented her skin tone, the winged eyeliner drew attention to her eyes and the nude eyeshadow completed the actress’ subtle look.

Advertisement

Her cheeks were contoured, blushed and highlighted which only gave a healthy glow to her face. Her hair was separated on the side and curled; this final touch ensured she had an elegant and classy look.

Therefore, it can be concluded that Sobhita Dhulipala is a powerhouse not just on the big screen but also when it comes to fashion. As she inspires and amazes everyone with her talent and style, there is no doubt that Sobhita will continue to be impactful on both the silver screen and fashion.

ALSO READ: Isha Ambani’s soft pink kurta set is all you need for intimate puja ceremonies and family gatherings