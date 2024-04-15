Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh set Benaras ghats aglow as they turn showstoppers for Manish Malhotra

Renowned fashion designer Manish Malhotra recently showcased his collection in a spectacular show at the Namo Ghat to promote the handlooms and handicrafts of Benaras. Highlights of the event were Bollywood stars Kriti Sanon and Ranveer Singh, who graced the ramp as showstoppers and added an extra sparkle to the show.

Ranveer Singh, known for his charismatic personality, was the perfect choice for the showstopper at Manish Malhotra’s show. With pure confidence, he walked the ramp in a traditional yet contemporary ensemble designed by Malhotra. Both Ranveer’s ensemble and energy illuminated the stage, and the beautiful backdrop of Benaras further enhanced his presence.

Ranveer Singh’s traditional outfit

In his outfit, the Rocky aur Rani ki prem kahani actor sported a dashing violet-colored kurta paired with stylish bandhgala jacket in the same hue. The jacket was adorned with intricate gold designs, adding a touch of finesse to the ensemble. The gold work on the jacket completely covered the voilet hue.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Adding to the charm, Ranveer elegantly draped a purple and golden shawl over his shoulders, enhancing the richness of his ensemble. Completing his look, he opted for a matching purple dhoti, showcasing his flair. The actor finished off his appearance with a handlebar moustache, a well-maintained beard, and hair slicked back.

Advertisement

Kriti Sanon’s all-red look

Kriti Sanon stole the show as she gracefully walked the ramp for Manish Malhotra in a stunning red lehenga. Her outfit featured a voluminous flare with intricate gold work adorning the hem, adding a touch of elegance. She paired the half-sleeved blouse with her lehenga that had golden prints, complementing the overall look beautifully. To add more grace, the Mimi actress draped a double dupatta. The first one, in red and gold, was elegantly draped over her shoulders, while the second one went over her head, giving the aura of a traditional Indian bride.

The actress adorned herself with exquisite accessories and beautiful makeup to complement her stunning red lehenga. Kriti wore a silver mangtikka on her forehead and golden bangles on her wrists, which were further adorned with gajras.

For her hair, the beauty opted for a neat bun, a tiny red bindi on her forehead, and red alta on her hands added a traditional charm to her overall look. Her make-up picks were on point with kohl to define her eyes, perfectly shaped brows and glossy lipstick, completing her ethnic avatar.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s yellow Manish Malhotra salwar suit is a must-have in your festive wardrobe