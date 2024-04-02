Madhuri Dixit- the 90’s queen looks like an enchantress in black saree on Dance Deewane sets; breaks dull fashion curse

Madhuri Dixit is not just the queen of Bollywood because of her acting and dance skills, but also because of her elegant fashion choices. She looks gorgeous, and she makes sure she wears outfits that suit her personality. Madhuri not only has a collection of gowns and dresses but also has the most extensive collection of sarees. Anyone who sees her sarees is left amazed.

Madhuri Dixit casting a spell on us in her black saree

Madhuri was seen on the set of Dance Deewane this morning wearing a black saree, and seeing her made our hearts go Dhak Dhak. Her six-yard wonder featured small shimmery accents on the border and all over the saree. The blouse of the saree was also in black with a plunging neckline and white flower embroidery on it.

The pallu of the saree was further accentuated through tassels. Madhuri turned to diamonds for her jewellery picks. With multiple rings on her fingers, silver bangles and silver shoulder dusters brought extra shine to her look. Madhuri didn’t wear anything around her neck because her saree and jewellery were quite blingy.

Seeing Madhuri, it was evident that her glam team is one of the best in Bollywood. The total dhamaal actress' hair looked straight, silky, and left open. She had applied kajal on her waterline and flaunted a radiant base. She wore brown lipstick on her lips and blush on her cheeks.

Madhuri Dixit’s purple ethnic outfit

Madhuri Dixit is a bonafide fashionista and while talking about her fashion we cannot forget to mention her love for ethnic wear. Recently, Devdas actress served a look in a purple lehenga that made us go crazy. The purple lehenga sported an A-line flare, and there were fishtail designs in gold. She wore a solid half-sleeved purple blouse. Madhuri had draped a purple dupatta with golden dots on top, completing her look.

She paired the purple lehenga with a heavy necklace adorned with green stones and bangles. Her hairstyle was a puff, and she wore coral lipstick, slightly kohled eyes, and a flawless base for make-up. Whether it is a lehenga or saree, Madhuri Dixit knows how to slay every outfit and it’s the reason why she has been ruling the box office for decades and will continue to do so.

