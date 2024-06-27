Forget modern dresses, Bollywood's A-listers are making a statement with their latest obsession: the modern Banarasi saree. This traditional Indian garment is getting a major update, taking center stage with bold reimaginings by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone, Madhuri Dixit Nene, and other leading ladies. These trend-worthy ethnic looks rendered us speechless. The enchanting and vibrant drapes definitely deserve to be in every modern fashionista’s wardrobe.

From Priyanka's saree-dress fusion to Deepika's regal blue masterpiece, and more, prepare to be dazzled by these 4 celebrity saree looks that are both sophisticated and fashion-forward. It’s time for some fresh and fashion-forward inspiration.

4 times Bollywood actresses wore pretty Banarasi sarees:

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in a saree dress:

The Dil Dhadakne Do actress has a deep love for Indian ethnic outfits. She consistently showcases her impeccable style through her stunning appearance. Recently, Priyanka Chopra mesmerized everyone by donning a gorgeous multicolored saree.

This exquisite ensemble was skillfully crafted by the renowned designer, Amit Aggarwal, using a 65-year-old Banarasi saree. The brocade Banarasi silk pre-draped saree gown featured a strapless bralette-like blouse. It also had a sassy side slit that gave a sultry twist to the modern ensemble.

Kriti Sanon in spectacular pink saree:

The Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress loves to embrace the power of ethnic elegance, and she proves this in a vibrant pink saree look. This pretty piece was laden with a classy green border and gold cherry blossom motifs that subtly elevated the whole look.

Further, Kriti Sanon gave a mesmerizing and modern touch to her saree with a strapless blouse, which was fastened with a knot at the back. She also added minimalistic accessories to elevate her alluring ensemble.

Deepika Padukone in stunning blue saree:

The Kalki 2808 AD actress has a strong passion for trendy ethnic outfits, and she showcased it beautifully in a stunning royal blue and gold Banarasi saree that was truly a masterpiece. The mesmerizing attire, created by the beloved Bollywood designer, Sabyasachi Mukherjee, was absolutely incredible.

Deepika Padukone’s look featured a beautifully woven hold floral design with pretty embellishments. She paired it with a full-sleeved blouse with a circular neckline, elevating the vibe. She also added some bling factor with pretty gold accessories.

Madhuri Dixit Nene in chic green saree:

The Kalank star is head-over-heels in love with traditional and timeless vibrant ethnic ensembles. This was proven by the green and gold saree that she wore recently. This statement piece, elegantly created by Anita Dongre, was just amazing.

Madhuri Dixit’s look was intricately laden with scattered gold bootis with a shimmering gold border. She also paired it with a sleeveless blouse, which gave a rather modern twist to her ethnic look. She added matching gold jewelry to elevate the ensemble.

Infused with innovation and a touch of timeless elegance, these modern Banarasi saree looks served as testaments to the enduring versatility of this beloved garment. Whether you prefer a statement-making silhouette or a touch of understated grace, the Banarasi saree offers endless possibilities for the fashion-forward individual.

So, take inspiration from Bollywood's leading ladies and weave your own tale of elegance in a Banarasi saree.

Which one of these celebrity-inspired ethnic looks is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your opinions and thoughts with us, right away.

