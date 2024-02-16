Met Gala 2024 dress code: Decoding 'The Garden of Time' as JLo, Chris Hemsworth, more celebs gear up for star-studded affair

2024 Met Gala Dress code- 'The Garden of Time' sounds every bit exciting. Not just that, it is going to be another star-studded affair as Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth and Zendaya will come together for Vogue’s Anna Wintour as co-chairs at Met Gala 2024, according to the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The Met Gala 2024, which will be held on May 6, will witness A-listers taking over the red carpet with their fashion game like never before. This year Met Gala's theme has been announced as 'The Garden of Time' and we cannot wait to witness some exclusive jaw-dropping outfits, head-turning beauty moments and some fashion memes taking over our social media feeds. Well, a lot is going on about the Met Gala and amidst everything, we've got you covered about this year's dress code and all you need to know about.

What is the Met Gala 2024 theme?

This year's Met Gala theme is 'Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion'. The forthcoming exhibition will witness some never-before-seen-before outfits. The spring 2024 Costume Institute’s spring exhibition will be presented in an entirely different way. As per Met Gala official Instagram page, the show will celebrate clothing and fashion from 17th century. "From Elizabethan-era bodice to 21st-century acquisitions by designers including Phillip Lim, Stella McCartney, and Connor Ives, the core exhibit will span 400 years of history," read the post.

Advertisement

What is Met Gala dress code?

Met Gala 2024 red carpet theme is 'The Garden of Time'- connected to the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion theme. The dress code theme 'The Garden of Time' event is inspired by a short story of the same name written by J.G. Ballard in 1962. Not many know, the author was most known for his novel The Empire of the Sun, which was later adapted into a film by Steven Spielberg. Considering that the J.G. Ballard book that inspired the theme is set in a garden in a deserted corner of the world, tons of celebs, and attendees would incorporate the theme into their outfits. The Garden of Time'- will weave together ancient wisdom, explore mesmerising connections, and the enduring legacy of the garden's magic.

Who will attend the 2024 Met Gala?

Zendaya, Lopez, Bad Bunny and Hemsworth, Wintour will round out this year's official co-chairs. The Kardashian-Jenners, Rihanna and a few biggies, are expected to attend the starry night. An official guest list has not been released yet. However, it's a tradition or call it a rule, the attendees' names will not be revealed until right before the big day.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Hrithik Roshan to start War 2 next week; To shoot an action packed introduction sequence