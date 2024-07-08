'I Had A Very Firm Sense': Ben Affleck Once Revealed He And Jennifer Lopez Had Different Views About Being In Public Eye

The Saga of Beniffer 2.0 continues to create ruffles on the internet, even if they are snippets from the past. Over the past few weeks, rumors, reports, and viral images of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s marriage being in trouble have spread wildly over the internet.

The idea that an A-list couple could reunite after two decades of breaking up and then get married was the stuff of Hollywood dreams. But it seems like that dream has turned into a nightmare. After weeks of reports of turmoil, an old snippet of Ben Affleck once spoke about how he had very different ideas and views of privacy from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, before the breakup rumors surfaced.

There have been a lot of updates and rumors about whether or not Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have actually broken up. The insatiable curiosity about the state of their marriage gives us flashbacks to their first breakup in 2003.

The Fargo actor once revealed that he had quite a tough time with privacy after the breakup, and his revelation came as a surprise to fans, especially after recent rumors of their separation started swirling around.

Ben Affleck’s big revelation about privacy

Neither JLO nor the Batman actor have commented on the recent rumors of trouble in paradise. While their silence has been golden in these controversial times, a few months ago, fans got a small glimpse into what the Good Will Hunting Star and the On The Floor singer’s disagreements looked like.

In Lopez’s documentary ‘The Greatest Love Story Ever Told,’ Ben Affleck revealed how all the media attention on their relationship really made him feel, even at the beginning of the romance some twenty years ago.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the end of their 2003 engagement, Ben said, "When Jen and I broke up before, the catalyst for that was this massive amount of scrutiny around our private life." Affleck also said that he was very sure that he wanted to create boundaries when it came to the press, but he didn’t think Jennifer Lopez did. He continued by making his stance very clear, but apparently, Lopez did not object to it strongly.

ALSO READ: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck’s Marriage Update: Source Says It Has Been ‘Over For Months’

The Justice League star said that he realized it was impossible to keep things private about his relationship with JLO. He stressed that while he wanted to keep his relationship off social media, he realized that it was like marrying the boat captain and being afraid of the water.

Ben Affleck concluded his thoughts by saying, “We're just two people with kind of different approaches trying to learn to compromise." He also revealed that as a writer and director himself, he understood drawing inspiration from real life and how Jennifer’s art had always been personal.

Advertisement

Is Bennifer 2.0 over?

If you have been on the internet, you could not escape the viral reports that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez might be headed for a split. The Town Actor reunited with the global star two decades after ending their engagement in 2003.

Affleck, 51, and Lopez, 54, married in 2022, first in Las Vegas and later in a lavish ceremony in Georgia. With Bennifer not being seen in public for a long time, the singer liking an Instagram post on warning signs of a relationship, and other outlets claiming they are living apart, fans have been wondering what's going on with Bennifer recently.

Insider claims and new reports keep popping up, presenting some or the other new updates about the couple and the state of their relationship. However, nothing has been made official yet use Jennifer and Ben have not responded to the rumors or the reports.

ALSO READ: How Did Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Celebrate Fourth Of July? Here's What Reports Reveal