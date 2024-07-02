Mira Rajput creates floral fantasy with Rs 1,35,199 Zimmermann midi dress

We have always adored Mira Rajput for having a unique style that sets her apart in the bustle of B-town. Always sophisticated and poised, she stands out as one of the star wives whom we look up to for fashion inspiration. Mira is recently making a buzz with her maiden venture into the world of celebrity-founded skincare brands.

To promote her new brand, the stunning beauty stepped out in a floral midi dress from Zimmermann. But it’s not just any basic floral dress - Mira’s choice is a dreamy explosion of color and that's worth every bit of its price tag of Rs 1,35,199. Let's take a moment to appreciate the budding entrepreneur’s impeccable style.

Mira Rajput’s full-skirted floral midi dress is straight out of a fantasy

The midi dress that Mira selected for her skincare brand’s promotional spree is no less than a showstopper. She wore the Natura Corset Midi Dress from Zimmermann's spring 2024 collection. Made in silk organza, the lady-like silhouette of Mira’s midi dress boasts a corset bodice and a dramatic full skirt, cinched at the waist with a tie-up belt. The sleeveless rouleau shoulders give the dress a delicate appeal.

Floral dresses are a staple in every fashionista's wardrobe, and Mira proves why they are so loved. The subtle watercolor blooms on her dress are like a burst of spring in this rainy season. It’s like an instant mood uplifter reminding us of dreamy tales of princesses. Its classic feminine allure will never go out of style.

Advertisement

Taking the minimalist route for her accessories, Mira opted for a pair of sparkling ruby and diamond danglers from Vak Jewels. She completed her look with striking pink strappy heels with petal detail.

Mira glammed up her floral ensemble with muted mauve hues and soft, wavy tresses

Forever in her soft-girl era, Mira is known to prefer natural glam. She chose muted hues for her makeup that complemented her color-burst floral attire. Going for a wide-eyed look with barely there eyeliner and curled lashes, her eyebrows were expertly brushed to look slightly feathered.

She went generous with her rose-pink blush, adding a radiant touch with luminous highlighter. A mauve pink lipstick tied her look together with a final flourish. And for her hair, Mira kept it simple. The diva let her chocolate brown tresses fall free over her shoulders in soft waves, swept sideways for a hint of volume.

Mira’s ravishing ensemble is perfect for glamorous daytime soirees, romantic dates, and lush garden parties. If you want to infuse your wardrobe with the magic of blooms, let this be your cue to invest in a luxurious floral midi dress.

Advertisement

What do you think of Mira’s swoon-worthy floral dress? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.

ALSO READ: Top 9 rainy day outfits inspired by Bollywood divas like Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Tamannah Bhatia and more