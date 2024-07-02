Mira Rajput serves casual charm in white top and blue jeans look with luxe Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs 2,36,000

In the ever-evolving world of Bollywood where often celebrities dominate the spotlight, Mira Kapoor shines as a fashion icon despite not being an actress. You won’t see her on screen, but you’ll often catch glimpses of her ideal style on the red carpets and around town. She consistently impresses with her fashion choices, proving herself a true fashionista even on casual days.

Mira Kapoor’s everyday style is just as impressive as her red carpet looks. When she’s out and about in the city, she blends comfort with style. Her off-duty outfits usually feature tailored jackets with casual jeans, paired with simple yet classy accessories. Recently, the star wife was spotted looking relaxed yet chic in an outfit showcasing how to look stylish even on laid-back days. Let’s break down her latest look.

Mira Kapoor’s stylish casual outfit

Today, July 2, Mira was spotted in the city flaunting her fashion flair in a white half-sleeve top from Zara, distinguished by its mid-length cut, round neckline, and eye-catching raised floral appliques in vibrant red which provided a playful contrast against the crisp white fabric.

Mrs. Kapoor smartly tucked this top into a pair of straight-fit denim pants that highlighted her slender silhouette. The pants had ripped detailing on the jeans which provided a touch of edginess to the otherwise classy look.

Advertisement

Mira’s accessories and glam

In terms of accessories, Mira carried a Louis Vuitton black bucket bag, valued at Rs.2,36,000, adding a touch of luxury to her ensemble. She also picked purple mules that provided a vibrant pop of color and gave a contrast to her look. She kept her jewelry minimal with golden hoops which finished her accessories.

For make-up, she went the natural route and opted for nude eyeshadow complemented by nude lipstick that added a soft touch to her look. a radiant base on her skin gave her face a healthy glow. To complete her look, the mother of two styled her hair in a chic knotted bun which kept her hair neatly in place and highlighted her facial features.

Mira Kapoor clearly demonstrated how meticulous she is when it comes to accessorizing her outfits, makeup, and even her hair. Starting from the LV bag, the purple mules, and the golden earrings, each piece was chosen to match her urban chic outfit.

Advertisement

With minimal but glamorous makeup and a finely done messy-up knot bun hairstyle, she looked like an epitome of beauty. The pretty lady Mira Kapoor still excites many with her chic fashion sense that brings out luxury, comfort, and style in one outfit and gives us an ample number of cues.

ALSO READ: Sobhita Dhulipala looks like she's dripping in moonlight in her her ivory and silver saree worth Rs.1,09,500