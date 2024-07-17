Mira Rajput Kapoor has carved a distinct niche for herself in the fashion world. Unlike many Bollywood wives who side with extravagance, Mira's sartorial choices lean towards a more understated elegance. She seamlessly blends timeless pieces with contemporary trends, creating a polished and approachable look.

Mira Rajput’s ability to prioritize simplicity, comfort, and minimalism has made her a relatable style icon for those who appreciate relaxed sophistication in their dressing.

In fact, she also knows just how to create ideal comfortably classy vacation fits. Shahid Kapoor’s wife recently proved this in a chic but relaxed outfit from her ongoing London vacation. So, why don’t we zoom in to have a look?

Mira Rajput’s classy vacation-ready outfit:

Mira Rajput is a true blue fashion inspiration who loves experimenting with her fashion game to create fashion finesse, and her latest look was no exception. It featured a pretty blush pink full-sleeved sweater with a high and sophisticated circular neckline. The classy pick had a delicate layered design that elevated the whole piece.

The sweater, exclusively knit with wool and alpaca blend, also had fitted sleeves, elevating its overall vibe. Its oversized silhouette also gave the diva’s OOTD a Gen-Z-approved androgynous touch, and we’re totally taking notes.

The Bollywood wife further paired it with a pair of ankle-length white pants in a high-waisted style. She smartly tucked her sweater in to slightly accentuate her well-toned silhouette. Lastly, the pristine white hue of the skirt added a touch of effortless elegance to the otherwise modern look.

Advertisement

The Kabir Singh actor’s bae further completed the look with beige sneakers. They also gave the diva’s outfit a well-thought-out appeal along with a rather sporty edge. However, you can also wear a look as versatile as this one with boots or for a more formal vacation-friendly look.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam choices:

Talking about her accessories, Mira kept her jewelry choices minimal, with small Gen-Z-approved silver hoop earrings, animal-printed and oversized dark-tinted sunglasses, and a ring on her finger. She also added a high-end sling bag for that luxe touch. These picks subtly added to her look without actually taking any attention away from the same.

For her make-up, Rajput went the subtle way with a natural-looking matte base and well-shaped as well as expertly filled eyebrows. She also added a pop of color with some light blush on her cheeks. Lastly, her matte nude lipstick completed the look with a rather classy touch.

Advertisement

Last but not least, let’s come to her hairstyle. The mother of two left her luscious locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look. Her hair was also combed well at both sides, creating a middle parting, and adding some bounce and volume to her dark tresses.

So, what do you think of Mira Rajput Kapoor’s London vacation look? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts with us.

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon’s pretty pink chanderi kurta set worth Rs 12,000 will brighten up your dull monsoon day