Every leading actor in Bollywood has an incredible wife who is making her own mark. But nobody has been able to establish a fashionably fabulous presence quite like Mira Rajput Kapoor.

The diva has always gone out of her way to showcase her fierce style game and classic choices. In fact, Mira Rajput Kapoor’s casual wear game is just as fabulous as her looks for star-studded events.

Although, when she’s chilling in Mumbai, she knows just how to blend comfort and style for everyday looks. Shahid Kapoor’s wife recently proved this in a chic but relaxed outfit. So, why don’t we zoom in for some fashion inspiration?

Mira Rajput looked super chic in a femme and fabulous ensemble:

Mira Rajput is a fashion queen who loves to create cool fashion statements, and her latest look was no exception. It featured a white full-sleeved shirt with a crisp collared neckline. The classy pick had a delicate multicolored floral print that elevated the whole piece. The top also had balloon sleeves, elevating its vibe.

The Bollywood wife further paired it with an ankle-length maxi skirt in a high-waisted style. She smartly tucked her shirt in to accentuate her slender and well-toned silhouette. Lastly, the dark brown hue of the skirt added a touch of edginess to the otherwise chic look. Her look reminds us of Kareena Kapoor’s iconic fit from Jab We Met.

The Kabir Singh actor’s bae further completed the look with Hermes’ beige patent leather Oran flat slides. These sandals, made in Italy, featured the iconic H shape and came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 63,352. They also gave the diva’s outfit a well-thought-out appeal.

However, you can also wear a look as versatile as this one with boots or sneakers and a sling bag for a more vacation and travel-friendly look.

Mira Rajput’s accessories and glam picks:

Talking about her accessories, Mira kept her jewelry choices minimal, with small Gen-Z-approved golden hoops, dark-tinted and high-end Celine black sunglasses, and a blingy ring on her finger. She also added a tan belt to her waist. These picks subtly added to the health enthusiast’s femme and fierce look without taking attention away from the same.

But that’s not all; Rajput also added a dark blue Louis Vuitton NéoNoé MM bag to add a luxe twist to her otherwise casual look. This classy pick, made with embossed monogram empreinted grained cowhide leather, is comfortable and convenient to carry and comes with a heavy price tag of approximately Rs. 2,53,500.

For her make-up, Kapoor went the subtle and natural-looking route and opted for a matte base with well-shaped eyebrows. She also added a pop of color with some light blush on her cheeks. Lastly, her nude lipstick completed the look with a rather soft and classy touch.

Coming to her hairstyle, the mother of two left her luscious locks open and styled them into a sleek and straight look. Her hair was also expertly combed to the side, adding some bounce and volume to her dark tresses— We’re undoubtedly noting that down.

So, what did you think of Mira Rajput Kapoor’s casual look? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

