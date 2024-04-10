Mrunal Thakur and Keerthy Suresh embrace spirit of Ugadi and Gudi Padwa in their elegant pink kurta sets

March 9 was a very special day across India because people celebrated three major festivals - Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, which is the Marathi New Year, and Ugadi, also known as the Telugu and Kannada New Year. Bollywood and South Indian celebrities celebrated the festival with much fervor. They also sent wishes to their fans through social media.

Festivals are most looked forward to by fans who want to see what their favorite celeb is wearing on the special day. Their amazing ethnic wear collection is quickly bookmarked by fans so that they can easily recreate these looks. Similarly, on Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Mrunal Thakur and Keerthy Suresh impressed fans with their simple and stylish avatars. Check out their festive as well as cool ethnic attire.

Keerthy Suresh’s blush pink kurta

For Ugadi, Keerthy chose a blush pink Chanderi kurta set from the brand Shades of India. Her delicate kurta featured tiny floral detailing on the sides and textured detailing on the cuffs. The Dasara actress’ kurta is priced at Rs. 13,500, and she paired it with a blush pink dupatta around her neck and matched it with red flats.

Wearing her blush pink suit, Keerthy opted for a subtle makeup look. She wore dark pink lipstick, light brown eyeshadow, kajal, defined brows, and added a touch of blush to her cheeks. For accessories, the Bhola Shankar actress carried a brown shoulder bag and adorned tiny diamond earrings in her ears. Her hair was left open, adding to her elegant yet effortless look.

Keerthy's simple and elegant look has indeed captured our hearts. This look would be perfect for upcoming festivals or intimate celebrations. We have always been fans of Keerthy's ethnic choices, and this look further solidifies our admiration for her style.

Mrunal Thakur’s bright pink kurta

Where Keerthy Suresh opted for a blush pink kurta, Mruna chose a dark, bright pink kurta to celebrate Gudi Padwa. Mrunal’s kurta was from the brand the Loom. Her asymmetric has a delicate khadi print with 3/4th sleeves, a V-cut neckline and a hem embellished with white lace. The Hi Nanna actress paired her kurta with straight pants adorned with delicate white embroidery and lace detailing at the hem adding an extra touch of elegance and making it ideal for celebrations. Mrunal also added a bright pink dupatta to complete her ethnic look. Her kurta is priced at Rs. 4499.

Where Keerthy kept her accessories to minimal, Mrunal added a silver oxidized choker to complete her ethnic look. Mrunal with her outfit opted for ruby red lips, red tinted cheeks, narrow defined brows with her hair left open.

Both Mrunal and Keerthy's festive looks were excellent. While Keerthy opted for a simpler look without many accessories, Mrunal added accessories to her outfit. Keerthy's outfit was light, so she kept her makeup light as well, whereas Mrunal's outfit was bright, so she went for vibrant makeup.

Fresh and pretty are the words that perfectly sum up both their looks, and we gained quite a few tips by observing their ethnic looks, too!

