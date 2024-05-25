Preity Zinta is the quintessential ‘pretty woman’ on Cannes 2024 red carpet in pink sequin saree
Forever our pretty woman, Preity Zinta, chose a sparkling pink six yards of elegance to make her Cannes comeback. Let’s get into the glittering details of her picture-perfect desi style.
Preity Zinta has finally returned to Cannes after a long hiatus of 17 years. To attend the screening of the feature La Plus Precieuse Des Marchandises (The Most Precious Of Cargoes) Preity walked the red carpet on the last day of the international film festival in a petal pink sequinned saree from the namesake label of fashion designer Seema Gujral.
As she dazzled the Cannes crowd with her glittering desi avatar, we can’t help but think of her song Pretty Woman from Kal Ho Na Ho. Here’s everything you need to know about her sensational comeback look.
Preity Zinta brought the desi charm to Cannes with a pastel pink sequinned saree
It’s a moment of pride that PZ chose to wear a saree on an international platform, showcasing just how elegant our ethnic looks can be on a red carpet. For the last day of the Cannes Film Festival, Preity wore a blushing ombre sequinned saree that is the definition of subtle glamor, a welcomed understated statement in a sea of ballgown drama.
The tonal pink georgette saree is embellished with delicate sequins, pearls, and exquisite beadwork. With it, Preity wore a matching sleeveless embroidered blouse that was custom-made for her. The designer saree that retails for over Rs one lakh perfectly captured Preity’s natural beauty and her effervescent aura.
For jewels, the Salaam Namaste star went for a rosy monochrome look, as she complemented her sparkling saree with a pair of fan-shaped long statement earrings in hues of pink from the luxury heritage jewelry house Chopard.
Preity Zinta glammed up her glittering look with soft, pink hues and romantic curls
Preity’s beauty choices were in perfect harmony with her shimmering pink ensemble. The dimpled starlet enhanced her features with matte skin brushed with rose-tinted blush. On her eyes too she sported smoked-out pink shadows with boldly brushed brows and long fluttery lashes to frame her gaze. Preity’s lips were lined with a dark muted nude shade and filled in with a pastel pink lip color.
For her deep brown luscious hair, Preity went with side-swept open hair with romantic blowout curls that cascaded over her shoulders, completing her dreamy and ultra-feminine saree look.
Hat’s off to The Lahore 1947 actress for taking Indian fashion overseas with such finesses. Preity’s sparkling pink saree is not only true to her personal style but it also doesn’t overpower her on the red carpet, a fashion faux pas we have seen plenty of at Cannes this year.
Preity’s expertly embellished saree showcases her love for ethnic craftsmanship yet its slinky fabric and silhouette, also exude modernity. And of course, that charismatic pale pink hue is just right for the Parisian summer.
Preity Zinta is truly an icon and it’s a treat to watch her return to the limelight on the Cannes red carpet, looking radiant as ever and spellbinding us like her unforgettable and swoon-worthy rom-com characters. This pretty woman is here to stay!
