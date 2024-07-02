We have long seen Indian actresses wear and flaunt sarees on various occasions. Be it on an international red carpet or at any party in the film fraternity, our leading ladies of Bollywood have proven their love for the nine-yard drape. But if we are being honest, no one quite dares to experiment with sarees like Shilpa Shetty does!

The fitness enthusiast has draped, donned, and dazzled in sarees in ways that leave fashion critics and her fans in awe of her sartorial style. Shilpa Shetty has shown us so many fashionably fantastic ways to wear the saree that we have lost count now.

Even her latest saree drape is one for the books! And her recent saree look inspired us to compile the Sukhee actress' gorgeous and unconventional saree looks. Without further ado, let’s dive in.

3 gasp-worthy sarees worn by Shilpa Shetty Kundra during her trip:

Elegant printed saree with blazer:

The Hungama 2 actress recently wore an exceptionally printed saree with a light base. This gorgeous drape was well-tied and further enhanced with shimmery embroidery at the edges, which elevated the whole ethnic ensemble. This was paired with a matching blouse to complete the look.

However, the classy piece, created by Sonam and Paras Modi, was also modernized further with a matching full-sleeved blazer with shoulder pads. The embellished piece added a formal twist to the whole look. Shilpa also added traditional accessories and matching pumps to slay the ethnic vibe.

Pristine white pre-draped saree:

The Apne actress also had us picking our jaws up off the floor when she wore a pristine white drape that was, of course, a class apart. This modern piece, designed by none other than Tarun Tahiliani himself, had a ruched pre-draped design that made the piece look like a saree gown.

This was further paired with a matching top-like blouse with a halter neckline, that was thoroughly laden with intricate embroidery work. This beadwork helped elevate the entire white piece. She also added shimmery statement-worthy earrings and matching white pumps to add to the vibe.

Vibrant yellow sheer floral saree:

The Nikamma actress also loves to flaunt her oh-so-enviable curves in stunning sheer sarees, and her vibrant yellow drape was no exception. The beautiful ensemble, crafted by Ridhi Mehra, was a work of art. With gorgeous floral embroidery on the fitted full-sleeved blouse and at the of the pallu, the piece was fabulously elevated with intricate work.

The pretty sheer piece also had a ruffled design that gave it a modern twist, making the piece perfect for all the modern fashionistas out there. Shilpa also added a traditional necklace and stud earrings with a matching ring and pumps to ace the formal appeal.

From printed sarees with a blazer twist to pristine white drapes and vibrant yellow sheer pieces, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has a saree style for every occasion. So, the next time you're looking for fusional or ethnic outfit inspiration, be sure to check out her latest looks to elevate your saree game.

So, which one of Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s fabulous sarees was your favorite? Comment below to share your thoughts with us.

