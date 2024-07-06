Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Mouni Roy enjoying Justin Bieber's performance is like a dream come true; SEE here

Ever since Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant hosted their first pre-wedding event in Jamnagar, their wedding has become the talk of the town. The couple recently hosted their sangeet ceremony in Mumbai and it was graced by none other than Justin Bieber, who performed at the stage for the guests.

Taking through her social media, Nupur Sanon shared a video in which we can spot Mouni Roy enjoying the international star's performance.

Mouni Roy feels elated at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

In the clip shared by Nupur Sanon, we can see Mouni Roy, Disha Patani, and Stebin Ben soaking themselves in the joy of watching Justin Bieber perform live at the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet ceremony. The video starts with the American singer dancing his heart out on the stage while making eye contact with the guests.

The next moment, we see Mouni Roy and Disha Patani completely immersed in the magic of Justin as he performs on the stage. As Stebin captures the surreal moment, the Naagin actress passes a sweet smile.

Have a look at some of the glimpses from the video:

TV celebs at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's sangeet

Apart from Mouni Roy, other television personalities who graced the starry event were Shehnaaz Gill, Karishma Tanna, and Palak Tiwari. All these actresses made stunning appearances as they posed for the paparazzi.

Speaking of the Bollywood biggies, Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Shaheen Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and many others dazzled on the carpet.

For the uninitiated, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on July 12, and the festivities will conclude with a lavish reception on July 14.

About Mouni Roy's career

When talking about Mouni Roy's work in the television fraternity, we cannot miss out on her impressive performance in n Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Junoon – Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq. She rose to fame with her stint in Naagin and recently appeared as a host on the dating reality show Temptation Island India.

The 38-year-old made her Hindi film debut with Gold and received praise for her appearance in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva,

