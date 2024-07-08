Bollywood celebrities love to bring forth unbelievably fierce displays of fashion finesse with their fabulous airport looks, effortlessly converting airports into extensions of the fashion runway. It creates a moment for them to showcase their personal style and fashion sense. This is exactly what Mouni Roy did with her comfortably stylish and super chic airport look earlier today.

Known for her fashion versatility, Mouni Roy consistently delivers looks that are both comfortable and stylish. Her airport-ready ensembles never fail to inspire us. So, what’s the wait for? Let’s dive right in and have a closer glance at the Brahmastra actress’ latest ensemble. We loved her amazing outfit.

Mouni Roy’s statement-worthy airport look:

The Gold actress knows how to make her mark with her simple yet stylish choices, just like her latest ensemble. This elegant but simple outfit featured a cap-sleeved white graphic T-shirt with a high circular neckline, tailored to perfection. The top accentuated her frame beautifully. She further layered her look with a contrasting black full-sleeved blazer that helped her flaunt her enviable figure and supremely fiery curves.

While exuding a sense of formal allure and sophistication, the monochromatic twist not only added a touch of panache to her look but also enhanced the Made In China actress’ radiant complexion. The well-tailored and fitted blazer suited her like a charm, proving that even a simple addition can make a look spectacular, especially when it is styled well.

Mouni further paired these with high-waisted denim jeans. The faded color of her pants looked great with the white top and black blazer. The wide-legged silhouette of the ankle-length jeans gave a rather chill appeal to her airport look, making her feel and look awesome. The baggy pants proved that fashion can be comfy and classy at the same time.

The diva completed her ensemble with comfortable white sneakers, adding an unexpectedly sporty touch to the whole comfortably chic airport-ready look. These stylish sneakers also gave her outfit a well-harmonized appeal. What an effortlessly stylish and super versatile airport-ready look!

Mouni Roy’s accessories and glam picks:

Mouni Roy took the minimalistic route to accessorize her look. She opted for stylish black dark-tinted sunglasses and a sassy ring on her fingers, ensuring that the spotlight remained on her comfortable and airport-ready ensemble. We loved it.

Not only that, Mouni decided to elevate her outfit by accessorizing with a chic white Chanel Deauville tote bag. This elegant accessory, valued at around Rs. 5,20,816, is made with high-quality materials and intricate craftsmanship. Its sophisticated design makes it suitable for any event, while its spacious interior makes it ideal for travel.

For her makeup look, the actress opted for a radiant look with a subtle base. She added a soft touch of rouge blush and shiny nourishing pink lip gloss to keep that understated and chill vibe going. This look accentuated her natural glow and beauty. Even her manicured nails looked great with the fit.

Last but not least, Roy kept her hairstyle simple by styling her luscious tresses into a straight look with a middle parting. This allowed her dark locks to flow freely down her back, ensuring that her beyond-pretty face was framed to absolute perfection.

But, what did you think of Mouni’s airport-ready look? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us right away.

