Diamonds might glimmer, but the real sparkle is reserved for India's biggest wedding this year. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities have been grabbing headlines since March, and the celebrations are about to culminate in a star-studded wedding this month. But, before that, the family organized a sangeet ceremony with a night of dazzling outfits, electrifying performances, and a celebration of love in true Ambani style.

The dress code for this event was Indian Regal Glam and, it looks like Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday have managed to follow the same to perfection. Let’s just zoom right in and have a detailed glance at their stylish looks

Shanaya Kapoor’s sparkly silver lehenga set:

When it comes to ethnic wear, Shanaya Kapoor always goes out of her way to serve fashion fabulousness. She proved this with her statement-worthy outfit for the event tonight. The diva opted for a shimmery silver lehenga set that served all things luxurious and alluring. The breathtaking set was heavily embellished with silver sequin work. It looked like a work of art.

The classy set featured a sleeveless bralette-like blouse with broad straps with a plunging sweetheart neckline that added a sultry twist to her otherwise elegant ethnic wear ensemble. The diva’s sassy blouse also had a backless design that further elevated the whole ensemble. The lined piece ensured that the diva was able to flaunt her curves and well-toned waist to sheer perfection.

Advertisement

Shanaya’s bralette was further paired with a floor-length long silver lehenga skirt. The high-waisted lehenga had a free-flowing silhouette that beautifully glided and trailed behind the actress as she moved ahead with confidence. The whole skirt was laden with sequin work and geometrical patterns at the edges. It also elongated her legs.

Kapoor added a matching sheer ruffled dupatta to the set to elevate the whole ethnic vibe with a modern twist. She completed her look with matching silver sandals, adding a well-harmonized appeal to her look. She accessorized her ensemble with a charming fringed diamond necklace and matching droplet earrings. The diva also added a matching polti bag to rock the look.

Even her makeup look, with a radiant base, volumizing mascara, shimmering eyeshadow, and silver kajal, was flawless. She also added a blush with glossy pink lipstick to elevate the look. The Kapoor girl tied her luscious locks up into a bun with wavy flicks framing her face, on both sides, and we’re in love with the same.

Advertisement

Ananya Panday’s shimmering silver saree:

The Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actress loves to turn heads with statement-worthy ethnic wear choices for star-studded events. This was proven by Ananya Panday’s shimmery and sparkly silver-hued ensemble for the night. The diva’s look featured a metallic saree that screamed ethnic allure and fashion finesse. The piece, designed by Manish Malhotra, was thoroughly laden with shiny sequin work.

The Dream Girl 2 actress further paired her statement saree with a tube top-like strapless blouse that had a super hot and plunging neckline, adding a sultry twist to her ethnic-ready ensemble. The well-fitted blouse gave a modern touch to the actress’ saree. The diamanté-embellished blouse shined thoroughly, and we’re totally obsessed with it.

The well-draped saree had a ruched design along with a sleek pallu that served fusion finesse at its very best. It beautifully flaunted the diva’s well-toned curves while accentuating her slender frame. Further, Panday completed her look with strappy silver sandals, and we loved the well-thought-out appeal it gave to the ethnic look.

Advertisement

Further, Ananya accessorized the ethnic ensemble with dangling silver diamond-laden earrings, a matching jaw-dropping necklace, and a gorgeous cocktail ring. She also added a shimmery heart-shaped bag to add a touch of modern allure to the ethnic vibe. The actress left her luscious locks open, styled into a naturally wavy hairstyle with a middle parting. This elegant hairstyle allowed her dark tresses to cascade freely at the back.

Further, Ananya went with a dewy makeup look, with shimmering eyeshadow and dramatic volumizing mascara-coated eyelashes. She also added a pop of color with blush and some highlighter on the cheeks. However, her perfect matte pink lipstick was the highlight of her whole makeup look.

Which one of these silver ethnic looks is your favorite? Would you like to wear something like this to an upcoming event? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us, right away.

ALSO READ: Mira Rajput gives luxe twist to casual dressing in floral shirt and skirt with high-end Louis Vuitton bag