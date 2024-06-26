Let’s set aside high-octane movie sequences and heart-wrenching songs for a minute because Bollywood's fashion showdowns are a totally engaging drama in their own right. These actresses transform into fashion icons, turning red carpets and social media into their personal runways.

But, what happens when two B-town stars set their sights with similar striking looks? It creates the space for a fashion face-off like no other!

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor recently left us breathless in similar, yet distinct, black mini-dresses. Let’s zoom in to have a detailed glance at both the fiery looks and find out who wore the trendy dress better.

Khushi Kapoor looked fabulous in a stylish black mini-dress:

The Archies actress loves to embrace the power of bold dark hues. She once again proved it with her recent sleeveless black mini dress. This statement-worthy sleeveless skater masterpiece had the prettiest structured silhouette that hugged the diva’s curves at all the right places.

The fabulous look featured broad straps with a form-fitting bodice and a charming high and front neckline. It gave a touch of sophistication and drama to her elegant ensemble. We adore the pretty look’s seams. However, it was the voluminous mini skirt-like lower look that was the highlight of the fit.

Khushi Kapoor also added matching bow leather sandals to elevate her mesmerizing look. She also added a sassy pearl necklace with matching bracelets and pretty earrings to elevate the fit. Even her silver Lady Dior Micro bag added a luxurious twist to the ensemble. The diva’s hair was tied up into a high ponytail with a natural makeup look to slay the vibe.

Shanaya Kapoor looked awesome in a chic black mini-dress:

Shanaya Kapoor is obsessed with dark and daring black outfits, and her recent outfit was proof of her fashion supremacy. The look featured a sleeveless black bow mini dress that was all things amazing. This piece called the ‘Florianne’ from House of CB, came with a price tag of approximately Rs. 16,472.

Made from sustainable ivory cotton, the prettiest mini-dress had a well-structured style that allowed the piece to beautifully highlight her well-toned figure. The outfit featured a corset-like bodice with a deep back neckline with an oversized bow, a square-shaped neckline, and a tulle skirt adding a touch of drama to the fit.

Shanaya completed her pretty outfit with matching black ballet flats from Miu Miu and she looked like a modern-day Ballerina. She also added minimalistic silver bow stud earrings to elevate the look. Even her flawless makeup look with black eyeliner and rouge blush was on point. She also went with a high bun hairstyle with a middle parting that was just great.

The final verdict:

So, who do you think won this fashion round? Was it Janhvi Kapoor’s black dress look with statement accessories or Shanaya Kapoor’s magnificent black ensemble with a radiant makeup look? We truly believe that both the divas brought their A-game to this one, making it a tough decision for us.

Although, we believe that Khushi Kapoor won this round with her youthful but sophisticated outfit, flawless makeup look, and her luxe accessories.

Do you agree with us? Who won this fashion face-off according to you? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us.

