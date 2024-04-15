Suhana Khan’s French braid is worth bookmarking this Summer; Look at 9 easy steps to master the hairdo

Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior designer-producer Gauri Khan, made quite a statement as she stepped out to support her father’s cricket team, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), in IPL 2024. Clad in a KKR t-shirt paired with jeans, Suhana’s style stole the show with her chic side French braids. The Archies actress opted for golden hoop earrings and minimal make-up which featured blush cheeks blended with highlighter, dewy base and pink lipstick.

Suhana Khan's side French braids added an oomph to her simple outfit, beautifully framing her face and drawing attention to her features. If you are also looking forward to some similar hairdo like Suhana this Summer, we’ve got you covered.

Step-by-step guide to master the French braid hairdo like Suhana Khan

STEP 1

Prepare your hair: Start with detangling your hair thoroughly to remove any knots and make sure that it is smooth, detangled, and easy to work with.

STEP 2

Part your hair: Straight down part of the center of your head and divide your hair into two equal sections. Use a comb to ensure the part is straight from your forehead to the nape of your neck.

STEP 3

Clip your hair: Clip or tie one section of hair out of the way temporarily, so you can focus on braiding one side at a time

STEP 4

Start braiding: Start with one side of your hair. Starting near your hairline, take a small section of hair and divide it into three equal parts to begin your French braid.

STEP 5

Braid one side: After crossing the left strand over the new middle strand, cross the right strand over it. Before crossing each braided part over, add tiny sections of hair from the side of your head as you continue braiding. In the direction of your head’s back, braid diagonally.

STEP 6

Secure the Braid: Once you’ve braided all the way down, secure the end of the braid with a hair elastic or a small clear elastic band.

STEP 7

Repeat on the Other Side: Release the clipped or tied section of hair and repeat the braiding process on the other side of your head. Start near the hairline, divide the hair into three sections, and begin French braiding, incorporating small sections of hair from the side of your head as you go along. Braid diagonally towards the back until you’ve used up all the hair on that side.

STEP 8

Secure the Second Braid: Once both braids are complete, secure the end of the second braid with an elastic band.

STEP 9

Adjust and Finish: Gently tug the sides of the braids to loosen them slightly and create a softer, more voluminous look. You can also use a bit of hairspray or hair gel to smooth down any flyaways and keep your braids looking sleek and tidy.

The Archies actress’ French braids serve as an inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their hair game.

Whether for a casual outing, a glamorous event, or even a day by the pool this summer, this timeless hairstyle is versatile enough to suit any occasion. With little practice and creativity, anyone can achieve Suhana’s signature look and make a statement with their hair.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan drops happy PICS with Ananya Panday as dad Shah Rukh Khan’s Kolkata Knight Riders win IPL match at Eden