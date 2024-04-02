Tejasswi Prakash has always been a fashion icon. She goes beyond the basics to serve fashion perfection with her bold and beautiful ensembles. Her statement-worthy fashion choices are an inspiration for every modern diva out there. Keeping up with this pre-existing reputation, the diva wore an incomparably chic black gown set that screamed style perfection.

So, why don't we zoom in and take a detailed look at Tejasswi Prakash's head-to-toe black fashion-forward co-ord set?

Tejasswi Prakash’s beyond-stylish all-black co-ord set:

The Mann Kasturi Re actress always looks alluring in everything black, and her latest fashion statement literally stands as proof of the same. This stunning gown set, designed by the renowned fashion guru Manish Gharat, perfectly complements her well-toned physique, highlighting her enviable curves flawlessly. With a price tag of Rs. 33,800, this set includes a cap-sleeved black crop top with pleated detailing on the chest and a chain opening in the front. The high neckline adds a touch of elegance to the ensemble.

It also had OG shoulder pads, which gave her outfit a formal edge. It helped the diva flaunt her well-toned waist in the best way possible. This was paired with a matching timeless black mermaid skirt that rendered us speechless. This ankle-length skirt with asymmetrical edges elongated the School College Ani Life actress' legs, making her outfit look even cooler. The sculpted statement-worthy piece also had an extension at the back, which trailed behind her like an elegant train. We loved the diva's all-black outfit.

Advertisement

Tejasswi Prakash’s accessories, hairstyle, and makeup choices:

Expectedly, Tejasswi's stylist, Sunakshi Kansal Rathod, completed her femme and fabulous all-black ensemble with strappy black heels. These gave her outfit a harmonious and super-sexy appeal, making us fall deeply in love with this display of unequivocal formal fabulousness.

Meanwhile, Prakash also added some statement silver accessories to elevate her formal ensemble. This list featured a silver choker-like diamanté-encrusted necklace with a sleek bracelet and matching cocktail ring. These accessories elevated the actress' outfit without taking the much-deserved focus away from it.

Meanwhile, Tejasswi's makeup guru, Neeraj Navare, opted for a glamorous makeup style with a glowing and luminous foundation for this ensemble. He applied a hint of shimmering eyeshadow, a sleek black eyeliner with a flawless wing, and mascara that added volume to her lashes. Additionally, he added a touch of blush and a shimmering highlighter on her cheeks, complemented by a lovely pink lipstick to finalize the makeup look.

Zulekha Karim Sait, her hairstylist, opted for a sophisticated bun with a voluminous puff to complete her look. By neatly gathering her beautiful hair into a majestic high bun and combing it back, he created a hairstyle that was both easy to maintain and showcased her face. This elegant hairdo perfectly complemented her stylish outfit, adding a touch of formality to her overall appearance.

So, what did you think of Tejasswi Prakash's head-to-toe black ensemble? Please comment below to share your thoughts with us right away.

ALSO READ: 6 looks of Suhana Khan for the ultimate guide to Gen Z style this Summer 2024