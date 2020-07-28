Fashion Faceoff: Karan Johar or BTS's V: Who wore the USD 1,997 Valentino denim jacket better?

While Karan Johar wore the expensive jacket to the airport, V wore his in the Boy With Luv music video. Who wore it better?

Fashion today is no more just a section that girls are interested in. Men too, do everything they can to keep up with the trends and look their best to make a style statement and get people talking.

is a director who is always on top of his style game. He is always spotted in some of the classiest clothes from the biggest brands and even has a soft spot for accessories and bags!

On the international front, BTS's V, or Kim Tae-hyung, is also known for his impeccable sense of style and dressing. Every outfit he sports in his music videos is carefully handpicked for the South Korean singer. And he too loves to accessorise his outfits with everything from rings to bracelets.

Both Karan Johar and V are style icons in their own sense and it comes as no surprise that both the men were spotted in the same denim jacket! Take a look.

Karan Johar

At the airport, Karan Johar left us impressed with his off-duty look a while back. The Bollywood film director kept it casual in a black tee and track pants but threw on a denim jacket by Valentino to keep him warm. The jacket bore the logo of the brand on it and he accessorised his look with chunky white sneakers, dark sunnies and a hologram Louis Vuitton monogram duffle bag. Talk about luxury fashion!

Johar looked simple yet stylish in this expensive off-duty look in the jacket worth 1,997 USD and the bag worth 16,158 USD!

Kim Tae-hyung or V

In his music video Boy With Luv, one of V wore the Valentino denim jacket over a simple crisp white shirt. He completed his outfit with simple blue jeans and sneakers. It made for a fuss-free look as he could move around freely in the video and show off his dance moves as well.

Who according to you wore the Valentino denim jacket better? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Kareena Kapoor Khan: Who wore the snake neckpiece better?

Credits :youtubepinkvilla

Share your comment ×