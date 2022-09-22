Dermatologist recommended DIY home remedies to reduce dark spots

Don’t we all dream of having clear and spotless skin? But sometimes dreams don’t come true because of those pesky dark spots who just refuse to leave. From stubborn acne scars to sunspots on the skin, dark spots can occur for various reasons. But achieving clear and even-toned skin is not an impossible task. With the right tips and tricks, your skin will be glowing and radiant once again. You only need to hunt down your kitchen for some awesome ingredients and your skin will thank you later. These are some of the home remedies that dermatologists love and have been using for eons, says, Dr Richa Singh, Consulting Dermatologist. They are safe to use on the skin and give you the best results.

Here are some DIY home remedies to reduce dark spots: Honey Honey is an excellent agent to remove dark spots. It contains AHA which is known to lighten dark spots and reveal clear and bright skin. Honey also helps to calm down existing acne and work on the scars to fade them away. Moreover, honey’s nourishing properties deeply moisturize the skin. You can apply honey directly to the dark spots. Keep the honey for 10 minutes and wash it off with normal water. This method can be followed on alternate days.

Aloe vera Aloe vera is another amazing natural ingredient that can remove dark spots. Aloe vera contains aloein which is a natural skin brightening component that helps to reduce excess melanin production on the skin. Scoop out some fresh aloe vera gel from the plant. Use the fresh gel on the dark spots and leave it for 20 minutes. Use a cotton cloth to wash on later. Do this daily for the best results. Lemon juice One of the potent ingredient lemon juice works wonders for the skin to remove dark spots. Lemon juice is famous for being a natural skin brightening agent and the vitamin C present in lemon aids in fading away dark spots. It boosts the complexion and provides brighter and healthier skin. Take one teaspoon of lemon juice and one teaspoon of water and mix them. Using a cotton pad, apply this liquid concoction to the dark spots. Leave it for 10-15 minutes and wash off with water. Follow it up with a mild moisturizer.