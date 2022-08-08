Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Top deals on dinner and serveware that are worth having in your house

Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022 is going on and the deals mentioned during the sale are quite impressive. Offers are going on in almost every category on the website, and we just can't keep calm. It is a great opportunity to get the things you have always wanted, but only at better prices with wonderful discounts going on. Since, it can take a while for you to focus on the best discounts being offered, we have made efforts to bring you all such offers at one place. Here we have the top dinner and serveware brands that are worth investing in. Refer to these products and make your home a better place to live in.

Try out these dinner and serveware deals on Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022, to buy more and spend less

1. Larah by BOROSIL Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set

Larah by BOROSIL Blue Eve Silk Series Opalware Dinner Set is a scratch resistant dinner set that is considered great for everyday use. The set has fully tempered toughened glass which is even break and chip resistant. It is lightweight, easy to clean, and easy to store. The set contains 8 full plates, 8 quarter plates, 3 serving bowls with lids, 16 veg bowls, 1 oval rice plate and 8 spoons. The set is ideal for a medium or large family of 6-8 people. Being dishwasher and microwave safe, the set can be used comfortably. Get this dinner set at a remarkably discounted price during the Great Freedom Festiva Sale, 2022.

Price Rs.4,990

Deal Price Rs.2,799

2. Milton Galaxia Stainless-Steel Casserole

Milton is offering this casserole at an offer because of the ongoing Amazon Freedom Sale. This steel casserole is a must-have piece of serveware that we should have at our homes. Made from premium quality steel, the casserole is a decent choice for storing rice, chapatis or any other dish that you wish to keep hot and fresh. The beautiful design makes this casserole quite catchy. It has a fully functional lid that is leakproof and has integrated side handles for better grip. The large capacity of this casserole makes it apt for dinner parties or picnics.

Price Rs. 1,035

Deal Price Rs. 949

3. Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set

Cello Opalware Dazzle Tropical Lagoon Dinner Set is a true example of elegant dinnerware that adds to your dinner parties. It is crafted by using German technology in India. The set is made of green material and is free from bone ash. You can use the dishes to heat food in the microwave or refrigerator, as the set is thermal resistant. The entire set is fully tempered, strengthening them for regular use. Being a light-weight, non-porous and hygienic dinner set, it is a most preferred choice for families. Currently, you can get it at a 50% discount with the running Amazon sale.

Price Rs. 1,599

Deal Price Rs.799

4. Milton Venice Jr. Insulated Inner Stainless-Steel Casserole

This is a double-walled casserole set of 3 that can keep your food fresh for hours. The interiors are made of stainless steel, which is safe for food. Its fine colours are totally striking and can upgrade your dining room. The outer part is made from food grade virgin plastic, which is pretty solid. All the 3 casseroles are different in size and can hold a variety of foods as per the requirement. Find this insulated steel casserole at an offer price provided at Amazon Independence Day Sale.

Price Rs.1,360

Deal Price Rs.1,020

5. Home Decorise Melamine 6 Pcs Black Serving Platter Combo

This 6 piece melamine serving platter can be an exemplary addition to your dining room. You can use it to serve snacks, appetisers, or sweets beautifully. It can be useful in adding colour and elegance to the kitchen, bar, or lounge. The delicious food looks all the more tempting in these serving plates. Use it for regular use or gift it to your loved ones.

Price Rs.1,999

Deal Price Rs. 949

6. Sumeet Stainless-Steel Solid Bowl Set

This is an attractive dinner bowl set that makes food look good while keeping it totally hygienic. Made from premium stainless steel, the bowl set is ideal for everyday use. Put it in the dishwasher or hand wash it as the set is super easy to clean. There are 6 bowls in this set, which makes it suitable for a small family.

Price Rs. 710

Deal Price Rs. 398

7. Ginoya brothers Glass Casserole and Microwave Safe Serving Bowl

It is a perfect time to get this serving bowl set as the prices are being slashed due to the Amazon Freedom Festival Sale. This glass set, of 3, is designed to store food safely. It is a microwave safe product that can be used in the oven, freezer, and refrigerator. The casseroles come with clear sides and glass lids. Being transparent, the bowls let you keep an eye while baking and cooking food. This set is highly durable and is safe for dishwasher cleaning.

Price Rs.1,899

Deal Price Rs.1,168

Having a good set of dinnerware doesn’t only make your guests feel good, but also gives you a sense of being a great host. To have a few serveware that are different from the others can add a charm to your place. When you grab these deals on Amazon Freedom Festival Sale, 2022, you are bound to get praises from people visiting your house. And when you get super impressive discounts on astonishing dinnerware, then life seems good. Try out these dinner and serveware and get ready for a splendid dining room.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

