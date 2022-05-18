Here’s what you can do if your partner is all stressed out

Be it work or family- every aspect of life is stressful. Whether it is related to workspace, finances or health-related, saying toodles to stressful situations seems like a challenging chore and even if we don’t want to carry the pressure at home, the baggage keeps accompanying us within the boundaries of home and relationships. The strain on the head can easily create tension in our relationship and therefore understanding your fair share to help your partner cope with the stressful situations is extremely vital to keep the life and relationship going smoothly. But if you don’t know what could be the best approach to offer help most practically and compassionately, then here are some tips on how to help your partner deal with the stressful condition.

Talk and listen without any judgements

While going through any stressful situation, there is one most important thing that we are seeking more than the advice is the need to be heard. If your partner is going through an overwhelming feeling, then listen patiently without any judgements, validate whatever they are saying and focus more on consoling them instead of jumping on the fix-it mode. Becoming a good listener without controlling anything is the key to making them feel safe under the storm they are facing.

Take out the path of small steps to make a big difference

Many times, your partner won’t express what is exactly going on in their head or heart. But that doesn’t mean you just stop asking anything or doing anything to make them feel better. Instead of casually taking things when your partner is not showing what is bothering them, take a high road and go with small steps each day to show them that you care and you want to help to combat the loads they are having. Expressing your care to them in any way can be impactful in varied ways.

Encourage new life and interests

Well, whatever you do is not making any difference in your partner’s condition then you should encourage them to make friends and outside home, work or the typical routine they usually follow. Meeting other people can impact our mental health and the way we are seeing our life and conditions. Personal space and freedom can give them clarity on what exactly they want and the new ways to solve the challenges.

Unravel together

Make sure you cultivate a safe haven to talk about your feelings. It could be your home, your favourite park, kitchen, or anything. The ubiquity of social media and the never-ending working nature is one of the major problems that restrict people to connect actively face-to-face. Take out some time and hide your electronics for some time especially when you both are talking to decompress together. This way you both can get encouragement from each other.

If you notice a change in the behaviour of your partner, don't just unnecessarily start judging as it will only lead to everyday clashes and nothing else. Learn to identify the hidden signs of stress and talk out about it as much as possible to handle everything smartly.

Also Read: 5 Techniques to start meaningful conversations with your new date