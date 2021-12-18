Meaningful ways for a father to strengthen the bond with his son

It is a norm for us to invest effort and energy into working on things that are important to us. Whether it is your career or your relationship with your offspring, this notion stands true. Most fathers will agree that having a great relationship with their sons comes easily with the child is a toddler. However, as the son grows up, the bond can be complex and need nurturing. If you’re looking for a way to strengthen your bond with your son, then read about ways to achieve this goal.

Plan special one-on-one time with your son

As children grow up, they crave quality time with their parents. As a father, your kid probably looks up to you but fears that you may be busy working all the time. So, plan some one-on-one time with your boy. You may go watch a cricket match, catch a movie together that you may both enjoy, go for a trek or even go camping together. Doing shared activities together helps establish a non-verbal bond that can be quite strong.

Defy gender stereotypes together

It would be a wise move to help your son by defying gender norms the right way from childhood. You must let your son know that he should feel free to express his emotions or cry and not bottle them up. After all being a man doesn’t mean one must always show a tough exterior. You must also teach him important life skills such as cooking, cleaning the house and simple household repairs. It is a great way to explain that the responsibility of the household doesn’t lie on the female alone.

Think about the lessons you wish to impart

Kids learn a great deal from their fathers just by watching them interact with other people. So, you should know that your relationship with your spouse and the way you treat each other shall influence the manner in which your son respects and interacts with women. The way you manage and control your anger, agitation or even foul moods can help guide your son as to how he must behave in similar situations. Hence, you must think closely about the lessons you wish to impart to your little one and act in accordance.

The main reason the relationship between fathers and sons grows complicated over time is that some children go through a rebellious phase. On the other hand, some kids wish to compete with their fathers subconsciously as they grow into young men. Therefore, building a strong foundation of mutual respect and love can work wonders for your relationship with your son.

