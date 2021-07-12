4 BEST ways to look and feel attractive

Want to be the best version of yourself? Then follow these 4 sure shot ways given below to look as well as feel beautiful and confident.

Attractiveness may seem like a very subjective concept as different people tend to find different things attractive, but there are some things, that appeal to everyone. Attractiveness is not just about the outward appearance but is skin deep. Even if you are dressed in the best of clothes, you won't feel attractive if you are in a bad mood or are feeling low.

Being attractive is not only about looking good but also feeling good from within. Only when you feel happy and confident from within, do you exude the same confidence. So read on to know 4 ways to not just look but also feel beautiful.

Give yourself a pep talk

if you constantly pull yourself down or belittle your achievements, it not only lowers your self-esteem but also makes you feel worthless. So, to look and feel beautiful, it is very important to keep reminding yourself of how special you are.

Exercise

Exercising regularly and taking care of your body helps you in not just looking good but also in feeling good about yourself. So exercise everyday to boost your self-confidence as well as get yourself in shape and improve your health.

Smile

A smile is the best accessory that one can wear. Smiling instead of keeping a straight face, can instantly make you look attractive. It makes you appear as a friendly, warm and kind person and gives out a welcoming vibe.

Improve your posture

Slouchiness is never attractive. When you straighten your spine, pull your shoulders back and keep your chin up, you instantly look more attractive and feel good. So always maintain a good posture to look and feel beautiful.

