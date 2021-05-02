4 Zodiac signs who take EVERYTHING personally

People belonging to these 4 zodiac signs tend to take things a little too personally. They feel that the world revolves around them and everything is an extension of them.

Some people are a little too touchy, they simply can never take a joke on themselves and consider everything to be an insult. They are the exact opposite of being sporting and are narcissistic enough to take everything personally. They feel that whatever someone says, is directed towards them.

They believe that everything is about them! They don’t believe in taking things in the right spirit and are often killjoys in every situation. According to astrology, here are the 4 zodiac signs who take everything way too personally.

Gemini

Geminis are snobs. They believe that they and their ideas are superior to everyone else. Thus, when someone bursts their bubble by criticising something, they simply can’t take it and tend to go in overdrive. They sulk, crib and frown.

Virgo

Virgos believe that the world revolves around them. They feel that everything everyone is saying is directed towards them. If you try to bring them back to reality, they will simply dismiss you and will stick to their narcissistic beliefs.

Libra

Since Librans believe that they are a blessing to mankind, they find it hard to believe that people might dislike something or be unhappy, when they are with them. When someone does crib around them, they believe that it is directed towards them and they tend to take it personally.

Pisces

Pisces-born people tend to be a little too oversensitive and emotional. They are always on the edge and thus, believe that everything is about them. If for example, you tell them how hot the weather is, they will end up thinking that it is their company that is bothering you and making you crabby!

Also Read: 3 Zodiac signs to experience favourable conditions at workplace; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Share your comment ×