Aries, Libra, Scorpio: THIS is the biggest hidden fear of each zodiac sign

Every zodiac sign no matter how strong or determined, tends to have something that they are secretly scared of. Check out the hidden fears of each zodiac sign.

Everybody tends to appear confident and self-assured. They pretend to be strong and fearless. However, everyone has their share of fears and insecurities. They have a vulnerable side and have something that they are scared of.

While we all know about the personality traits and the strengths and weaknesses of every zodiac sign, little do we know about their phobias. So here is a list of the things that each zodiac sign is secretly scared of.

Aries

They are scared of failing. Aries always tends to be confident and try their best to excel at everything they do. Therefore, the thought of failing at something is what often keeps them up at night.

Taurus

Taureans fear change. They like their comfort zone and like following a routine every day. The moment there is a sudden change, they start feeling uncomfortable.

Gemini

They fear loneliness. Geminis get scared at the thought of being alone in life and therefore always want to be surrounded by people.

Cancer

Cancerians cannot deal with rejection. They want to be accepted by people and loved. They are compassionate and get jittery and heartbroken when rejected.

Leo

Leos love being the centre of attention and understandably, their biggest fear is being ignored or unnoticed. They want to always be in the limelight and never in the background.

Virgo

They fear being helpless. They always want to take charge and help those in need and cannot deal with being a bystander.

Libra

Librans believe in taking prompt action and are scared of making the wrong decision. They are logical beings who fear the consequences of a wrong decision.

Scorpio

They are incredibly loyal and dedicated souls and expect the same from others. Their biggest fear is being betrayed by their loved ones.

Sagittarius

Sagittarians fear the thought of losing their loved one. Often termed as explorers and extroverts, Sagittarians are very attached to their people and cannot deal with the loss of a loved one.

Capricorn

They are driven and determined and always focus on fulfilling their ambitions. They fear being unsuccessful and not achieving their dreams.

Aquarius

Aquarians never want to be part of the crowd. They fear anonymity and always want to stand out and maintain their individuality.

Pisces

Pisces-born people fear the pressure of responsibility. They are not exactly the laidback kinds who run away from their responsibilities but they do not want to be responsible for the consequences.

