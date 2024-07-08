Dhanashree Verma posts heartwarming PIC with her ‘World Champion’ Yuzvendra Chahal; Archana Puran Singh REACTS

More than one billion Indians’ dreams came true when the Indian Cricket Team lifted the T20 World Cup trophy on Saturday (June 29). The Men in Blue got the warmest welcome from the country. It was also heartwarming to see how their families including their better halves welcomed them. One of the most loved couples, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma also shared a heartwarming picture that melted the netizens.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma’s latest post

On July 8, Dhanshree Verma took to her official Instagram handle and posted a picture with her cricketer-husband. The two flash the brightest smile as the dancer flaunts the 2024 T20 World Cup winning medal. In the caption, Verma wrote, “Hey World Champion 🇮🇳.”

Check out Dhanashree Verma’s picture here:

Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal also took to X (formerly Twitter) on July 6 and shared the same picture holding the 2024 T20 World Cup winning medal. In the caption, Yuzvendra credited his wife for the victory and wrote, “Lady Luck”.

Archana Puran Singh reacts to Dhanashree Verma’s post

The Great Indian Kapil Show’s Archana Puran Singh reacted to the picture of the couple and wrote, “The coolest one!! Congratulations and loads and loads of love.”

Fans of the couple also dropped the sweetest comments. One user wrote, “The perfect celebration with biggest supporter!” Another commented, “Beautiful 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳.” Others dropped red heart emojis.

About Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's married life

For the unversed, Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma tied the knot on December 22, 2020. During the lockdown, the cricketers approached the dancer online to take dance lessons from her. Gradually, their love story blossomed and currently, the two are each other's biggest supporters.

Dhanashree often said that she grew up in a household where her father and brother watched cricket all the time, so her interest in the sport developed long before she got married.

