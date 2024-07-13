Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal ace the wedding guest glam look

The internet is buzzing with pictures and videos from the grand wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Their big fat Indian wedding had A-listers on the guest list from all over the world. On July 12, many distinguished personalities from the Indian television industry also turned up for the union. Among them was the Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal accompanied by wife and actress Dhanashree Verma.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma look gorgeous in traditional fits

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal enjoy huge popularity and support from their fans. The cute celebrity couple turned heads at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding looking like a dream. The social media influencer and dancer wore a beige lehenga.

Check out Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal’s pictures here:

Dhanashree's shiny blouse featured tiny tassels on the hem. The skirt brought in some flair with its sparkle on top and feather details at the bottom. This ensemble gave off a modern chic vibe, offering a refreshing twist on the classic lehenga. She draped the dupatta like a cape, elegantly flowing down her back.

Her glam didn’t stop there, she paired the outfit with a beautiful kundan set in green. Keeping her long hair open in light waves, she went for subtle make-up.

To match his wife’s glam, the Indian cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal wore an off-white sherwani that had very intricate threadwork all over in blue.

Advertisement

About Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding

For the unversed, after Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's big day, the families will be organizing Shubh Aashirwad and a grand reception on July 13 and July 14, respectively.

Speaking of the grand wedding ceremony, the events are being held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). Apart from Bollywood A-listers including Shah Rukh Khan and his family to Amitabh Bachchan and his family, the guest list included renowned industrialists, cricket legends like MS Dhoni, and Jasprit Bumrah, among others, Ministers of different positions, and Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian and John Cena.

ALSO READ: Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14's Krishna Shroff arrives with mom Ayesha, brother Tiger Shroff; WATCH