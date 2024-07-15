Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant Reception: Dhanashree Verma, Bhagyashree, Bigg Boss’s Lopamudra Raut up glam quotient

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are now married. On July 14, the couple’s grand wedding reception was held at Jio Convention Centre in Mumbai. Many A-listers from across the world graced the events. For the reception, among the prominent faces, there were television industry’s Dhanashree Verma, veteran actress, Bhagyashree, and Bigg Boss fame Lopamudra Raut.

Bhagyashree attends Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s reception with her family

Actress Bhagyashree attended Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s reception with her family. Draped in seven yards of pure elegance, the actress posed with her husband and their children Avantika Dasani and Abhimanyu Dasani.

While Avantika wore a shimmery silver lehenga, Abhimanyu wore a black shimmery sherwani.

Check out Bhagyashree’s picture with her family here:

Dhanashree Verma turns heads in red

Dancer Dhanashree Verma, who was at the wedding with cricketer husband Yuzvendra Chahal, marked her attendance at the reception too. The Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 fame looked every bit of glam in a red co-ord set.

The red halter neck top features a unique floral pattern in different shades of red with shimmer all over. We love how the edges are uneven which adds to the outfit's glam quotient. She paired this with a flared floral skirt which fits her body like a dream. The satin skirt features different shades of red and peach and complements the bright top perfectly.

She balanced the look by doing her hair up, small dangler on ears, smokey eyes, and peach lips.

Check out Dhanshree Verma's pictures here:

Bigg Boss 10’s Lopamudra Raut at reception

Model and Bigg Boss 10 contestant Lopamudra Raut shared a series of pictures on her feed from the wedding day. In her Instagram story, she also posted a clip of herself at the reception on July 14.

While the model chose a contemporary look in a beige with silver shimmery lehenga for the wedding, she went for a more traditional look for the reception in a pink shimmery saree.

Check out Lopamudra Raut’s posts below:

