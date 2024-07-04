Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady took to social media to honor his mother on her birthday, which coincidentally falls on the same day as the Independence Day of the United States.

The sports icon shared a touching message and photo, prompting an outpouring of well-wishes from fans.

A special day for "Mamma Brady"

On July 4th, as Americans celebrated Independence Day, Tom Brady seized the moment to celebrate another important figure - his mother.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, featuring a photo of his mother along with a caption that blended humor and deep affection.

Tom Brady's touching words

In his Instagram post, Brady playfully captioned, "I always thought it was appropriate that the country took a day off to celebrate my mom... she deserves it!"

He then continues with a more personal note: "Happy Birthday to the most thoughtful, caring, loving person I've ever known. Thank you for being who you are, and giving all of us something to aspire to 🎂🎉"

Brady's words paint a picture of a woman who has been a constant source of support and inspiration throughout his remarkable career.

Fans join the celebration

Brady's post quickly garnered attention from fans, who joined in celebrating "Mamma Brady's" special day.

Advertisement

The reaction from supporters demonstrated the respect and admiration they hold not just for Brady, but for the woman who raised him.

Several fans expressed their well-wishes in the comments section, one fan wrote, "Happy Birthday to Mom of a legend maker. Hope she has a wonderful day."

Another chimed in with, "Happy birthday Mrs. Brady! Have a wonderful day!"

A particularly enthusiastic fan exclaimed, "Happy birthday mama Brady! Thanks for birthing the goat! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🎂🎉🎉🎉"

Another one commented saying “Never met your mom but looking at her she seems like such a gem. What a blessing. Happy Birthday.”

These comments reflect the high regard in which Brady's mother is held by fans, with many acknowledging her role in shaping the NFL legend.