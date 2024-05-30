Former WWE Top Star Recalls Criticizing Triple H For Lazy Booking Before Bursting Into Tears

It's no secret that behind the glitz and glamour of professional wrestling lies a world of high-stakes negotiations and personal sacrifices. Navigating one's career within the confines of this industry can be daunting. And sometimes, along the way, some wrestlers go off the deep end. That said, former WWE star Ronda Rousey's WWE journey serves as a prime example.

The Rowdy One departed from WWE after her match at SummerSlam last year. Since then, she has had no qualms about washing dirty laundry in public. In her autobiography, Rousey details how she criticized Triple H for lackluster booking.

Ronda Rousey recalls her sad conversation with Triple H before SummerSlam 2023

Ronda Rousey made her return to WWE with a vision of how she wanted to be booked. However, WWE’s booking did not align with her wishes. As noted above, In a recent excerpt from her autobiography, Our Fight, Ronda Rousey recounts how she broke down in front of Triple H.

During her conversation with Triple H, the former Women's Champion expressed her desire to team up with Shayna Baszler, have Baszler betray her, and then put her over before leaving the company. Rousey made it clear to the Chief Content Officer that she would split after her match with Shayna Baszler. Furthermore, she flaked Triple H for "lazy" booking.

Recalling her conversation she wrote, “We have until SummerSlam to make that happen. After that, I’m done being associated with this minimum effort lazy-ass s***show.”

She then added that she burst into tears when Triple H showed concern and asked her how she was dealing with things.

She wrote, "I burst into tears. Not just crying, but bawling. 'I’m so tired,' I said. 'I’m so tired that I feel like it’s changing my personality. I’m so much more anxious, stressed, negative, like butter scraped over too much bread.”





Rousey expressed frustration over not receiving the same treatment as top WWE stars like Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, and Roman Reigns, who were regularly provided with special accommodations and privileges by the company. Ultimately, Ronda Rousey conceded defeat to Shayna Baszler at SummerSlam and made her exit.

Will Ronda Rousey ever return to wrestling?

While speaking on Steve-O’s Wild Ride!, Ronda Rousey weighed in on the prospect of her return to wrestling. According to her, if she ever wrestles again, it would be for an Indie show, where she would have the freedom to call the match however she wants.

Nonetheless, Rousey has expressed her unwillingness to ever return to WWE. It remains to be seen when Rousey laces up her wrestling boots again.