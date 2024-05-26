When Heel Triple H Broke Character To Console Distraught WWE Fan

In professional wrestling, heels are portrayed as heartless and despised characters on television, but their real-life personalities are much softer. In day-to-day life, the bad guys of the squared circle are compassionate and caring towards their fans, especially children.

Triple H, who is regarded as one of the greatest heels in WWE, once broke his character to console a young fan in the ring, showing his compassionate real-life personality.

It happened nine years ago on Monday Night RAW

This incident dates back to 2015 when Hunter was a corporate bad guy alongside his wife, Stephanie McMahon. During Monday Night RAW in Dallas, Texas, The King of the King had an exchange of words with an eight-year-old young fan called Lucian Deering.

The young WWE fan was consistently calling out Triple H from the ringside by shouting his name, who was sitting in front of him with Stephanie McMahon. In a serious demeanor, Triple H warned the child not to mess with him and that he was just doing his job.

Due to Triple H's threat, Lucian Deering was in tears. Seeing the eight-year-old cry, Hunter couldn't help but break his character, heading towards the ringside to console him. After hugging the kid, Triple H assured him it was all good, and he was only teasing him.

Apart from Hunter, Stephanie McMahon broke her character, showing the same gesture to the weeping child. To display his affection further, Triple H asked a security guard to guide Lucian and his father backstage to chat and click some pictures with him.

By showing a gentler side of his real-life persona, Triple H made child's day special. Lucian's father stated that his son would never forget the kind gesture shown by the fourteen-time WWE Champion. On the other hand, putting a smile on the child's face also made Triple H's day.

Triple H is a father of three kids

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have been married for twenty-one years, and they have three daughters together. Aurora, Murphy, and Vauhn are the names of his daughters, who are aged 18, 16, and 14 respectively.

