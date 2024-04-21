Travis Kelce’s Manager Shares BTS From Latest Commercial Involving A Golf Swing

Travis Kelce is doing it all during his NFL break; from hosting a game show, Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity to podcasting and enjoying Coachella with his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift. The tight end is now up to something else as revealed by his manager, sharing a clip of the player hinting what is upcoming from his side.

Travis Kelce seen doing a new project in a BTS video shared by his manager

Travis Kelce's manager Andre A. Eanes has teased a new project of the Kansas City Chiefs star by posting a behind-the-scenes shot of his upcoming commercial for ZenWTR, a brand that the Super Bowl champion has endorsed since 2020.

In the shot to which the manager captions as “coming soon”, the NFL star can be seen standing in a white sweater as the camera pans around the living room. Further, the 34-year-old is addressing the camera. However, the audio has been muted, while he is swinging a golf club.

While Travis might be busy shooting for the brand, his girlfriend and 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift will be promoting her new album The Tortured Poets Department which was released on Friday, April 19. The singer announced her 11th studio surprise album during her Grammy acceptance speech, shocking fans worldwide.

Meanwhile, this was not the only shocking thing to the Swifties. The Anti Hero singer announced a double album for her fans at 2 a.m. on Friday in addition to 15 more songs joining the first 16. A total of 31 songs were a bonus to the fans. Swift will be returning to continue her record-breaking Eras Tour which will re-start on May 9, in Paris.

Taylor Swift drops post ft Travis Kelce for the first time

The Lover hitmaker stunned her fans yesterday by sharing an adorable montage of her including a sweet moment with her NFL boyfriend in which he was captured kissing Swift's cheeks. The singer originally uploaded the video on her YouTube shorts and shared it on her Instagram Story.

This was the first time she shared something about her relationship online since the two started dating back in September last year. The clip included the first single Fortnight, from her new album, in the background. The song is a duet with Post Malone.

